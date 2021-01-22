Husker hoops postpones Jan. 30 game against Penn State; expected to return to play Feb. 3

Those positives came on top of to two players testing positive during summer workouts and another, freshman Eduardo Andre, testing positive just before the start of the season.

Hoiberg said Sunday he was experience symptoms but that his condition was starting to improve.

The Penn State postponement marks the sixth for Nebraska in Big Ten play, the most postponed games of any team in the conference.

Nebraska and the Big Ten will now have to find a way to try to make up those six games in about a four-and-a-half week window to end the season, while hoping NU's opponents can stay healthy to allow the games to be played.

Just how might that look? Well, it will likely take a lot of shuffling by a lot of parties.

For example, Penn State — which had to postpone four games earlier this season — has played three games in the last five days, will play four games in a seven-day stretch, and six games in a 14-day period as it tries to get back on track.

Several Big Ten games were announced or shuffled shortly after NU's announcement. A Michigan-Penn State game was set for Jan. 27; the Nittany Lions will play Wisconsin Jan. 30, while the Wisconsin-Maryland game originally scheduled for Jan. 30 was moved to Jan. 27.