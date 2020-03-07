Husker hoops players Mack, Burke suspended indefinitely

The Nebraska men's basketball team will play its regular season finale without two of its key players.
Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg announced Saturday morning that guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke had both been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.
Both players traveled to Minnesota, but were on their way back to Lincoln, Hoiberg said Saturday morning. Nebraska is set to face the Gophers at noon Sunday.
Lincoln police say they ticketed NU point guard Cam Mack on suspicion of negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident after allegedl…
For Mack, it will be the second consecutive game he has missed because of suspension. He did not travel with the team to Michigan for a separate violation of team rules. Lincoln police said Friday Mack had been cited for negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident Wednesday.
Burke becomes the third Nebraska player to miss a game this season due to suspension. Jervay Green missed two games early in the season for a violation of team rules.
"This first year there's been a lot of challenges, and I've had to make some tough decisions," Hoiberg said Saturday. "But every decision I've made has been in the best interest of the program."
Burke is Nebraska's second-leading scorer, averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Mack is averaging 12.0 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
The frustration was evident in Hoiberg's voice as he spoke Saturday morning.
The task was already going to be tall enough for the Nebraska men's basketball team.
"There is frustration. We've been supported so well by our fans all season. And we want to put a product out on the floor that our fans can be proud of," Hoiberg said. "But with every decision that has been made, it's been made in the best interest of the program, as difficult as these decisions are."
Nebraska will be down to seven available players for Sunday's game against Minnesota. Former walk-on Charlie Easley started in Mack's place against Michigan.
"We're trying to create a culture here that can breed long-term success," Hoiberg said. "And if there's some pain in the short term to help with the long term, then those are things that have to happen. I'm very excited about our future, I'm very optimistic about things getting turned around quickly, and sometimes it takes some painful moments to get there."
Hoiberg declined comment on the status of both players with the program after the season ends. NU's coaching staff will meet individually with each player after the end of the season.
"We'll have individual meetings after the season's over, and there's going to be a lot to discuss," Hoiberg said.
