Husker hoops players Mack, Burke suspended indefinitely

"There is frustration. We've been supported so well by our fans all season. And we want to put a product out on the floor that our fans can be proud of," Hoiberg said. "But with every decision that has been made, it's been made in the best interest of the program, as difficult as these decisions are."

Nebraska will be down to seven available players for Sunday's game against Minnesota. Former walk-on Charlie Easley started in Mack's place against Michigan.

"We're trying to create a culture here that can breed long-term success," Hoiberg said. "And if there's some pain in the short term to help with the long term, then those are things that have to happen. I'm very excited about our future, I'm very optimistic about things getting turned around quickly, and sometimes it takes some painful moments to get there."

Hoiberg declined comment on the status of both players with the program after the season ends. NU's coaching staff will meet individually with each player after the end of the season.

"We'll have individual meetings after the season's over, and there's going to be a lot to discuss," Hoiberg said.

