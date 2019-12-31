Husker hoops picks up New Year's Eve commitment from juco forward

The Nebraska men's basketball team picked up its second junior college player in the last two weeks Tuesday as forward Lat Mayen announced his commitment to the Huskers.
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound Mayen is currently a redshirt sophomore at Chipola College in Florida, where he averages 9.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range. He will join the Huskers for the 2020-21 season.
GOD IS GOOD..... I Appreciate the people that have supported me through the last few month. Excited to verbally announce my commitment to University of Nebraska.. Big🦅 #CGE pic.twitter.com/GAQ3NATQVR— Lat Mayen (@lattmayen) January 1, 2020
Mayen started his career at TCU, redshirting as a freshman before playing in just 17 games as a sophomore last season before shutting his year down due to issues stemming from a 2017 meniscus tear. His best game as a Horned Frog came when he scored 12 points in 26 minutes against West Virginia in January of 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
He visited Nebraska last weekend before deciding to commit.
Mayen, who is of Sudanese descent, is a native of Adelaide, Australia, and was the No. 1-rated prospect coming out of Australia in 2017. He'll add even more international flavor to a roster that this season has players from Iceland, Slovenia, France and Canada, and also has a commitment from 2021 Japanese prospect Kesei Tominaga.
His commitment comes exactly two weeks after former Boys Town star and current Western Nebraska CC guard Teddy Allen committed to the Huskers.
Nebraska now has one open scholarship remaining for 2020.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.