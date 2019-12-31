Husker hoops picks up New Year's Eve commitment from juco forward

The Nebraska men's basketball team picked up its second junior college player in the last two weeks Tuesday as forward Lat Mayen announced his commitment to the Huskers.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound Mayen is currently a redshirt sophomore at Chipola College in Florida, where he averages 9.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range. He will join the Huskers for the 2020-21 season.

Mayen started his career at TCU, redshirting as a freshman before playing in just 17 games as a sophomore last season before shutting his year down due to issues stemming from a 2017 meniscus tear. His best game as a Horned Frog came when he scored 12 points in 26 minutes against West Virginia in January of 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He visited Nebraska last weekend before deciding to commit.