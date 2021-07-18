Husker hoops picks up commitment from top-100 2022 prospect Ramel Lloyd

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has its second commitment for the 2022 recruiting class, and the Huskers’ string of landing some of the nation’s top high school talent appears set to continue.

Ramel Lloyd Jr., a 6-foot-6, 190-pound combo guard from California, announced his commitment to the Huskers on Sunday.

Lloyd is a four-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite, which ranks him 91st nationally. Rivals has Lloyd as a three-star, ranked 126th nationally.

Lloyd picked Nebraska over nearly 30 other offers. He took an official visit to Lincoln from June 18-20, and followed that with a visit to Arkansas a few days later. He also took official visits to Oregon and Georgetown earlier this summer and picked NU over those schools, and Oklahoma.

After starring at Taft High School in Woodland Hills, Calif., where he averaged 22 points per game as a sophomore, Lloyd transferred to national power Sierra Canyon last season and averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per contest playing on the same team as 2022 five-star prospect Amari Bailey and 2023 four-star Lebron James Jr.