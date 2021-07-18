Husker hoops picks up commitment from top-100 2022 prospect Ramel Lloyd

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has its second commitment for the 2022 recruiting class, and the Huskers’ string of landing some of the nation’s top high school talent appears set to continue.
Ramel Lloyd Jr., a 6-foot-6, 190-pound combo guard from California, announced his commitment to the Huskers on Sunday.
Lloyd is a four-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite, which ranks him 91st nationally. Rivals has Lloyd as a three-star, ranked 126th nationally.
Lloyd picked Nebraska over nearly 30 other offers. He took an official visit to Lincoln from June 18-20, and followed that with a visit to Arkansas a few days later. He also took official visits to Oregon and Georgetown earlier this summer and picked NU over those schools, and Oklahoma.
After starring at Taft High School in Woodland Hills, Calif., where he averaged 22 points per game as a sophomore, Lloyd transferred to national power Sierra Canyon last season and averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per contest playing on the same team as 2022 five-star prospect Amari Bailey and 2023 four-star Lebron James Jr.
Lloyd and Nebraska have had mutual interest in each other since the Huskers first offered him a scholarship in November of 2020. He included NU in his initial list of final eight schools before reopening his recruitment and keeping Nebraska near the top of his list, and he made an official visit to Lincoln in June.
Lloyd’s father played at Syracuse and Long Beach State, spending one season with the Orange before transferring west and averaging more than 17 points per game in three seasons with Long Beach.
Lloyd originally planned to commit on June 28, his father’s birthday, before postponing the decision for a few weeks.
Lloyd's commitment means Nebraska has currently filled all its scholarships for 2022-23, but the usual attrition is likely to open up more spaces.
Check back for updates to this story
Revisiting the leading scorers in the past 10 Nebraska men's basketball seasons
2020-21: TEDDY ALLEN
2019-20: HAANIF CHEATHAM
2018-19: JAMES PALMER JR.
2017-18: JAMES PALMER JR.
2016-17: TAI WEBSTER
2015-16: SHAVON SHIELDS
2014-15: TERRAN PETTEWAY
2013-14: TERRAN PETTEWAY
2012-13: DYLAN TALLEY
2011-12: BO SPENCER
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.