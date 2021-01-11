Husker hoops pauses team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests

The Nebraska men's basketball team announced Monday night it was pausing full team activities due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests in the program.

The positive tests are among NU's Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close, regular contact with the team, according to a news release.

The Huskers' Wednesday game against No. 14 Illinois has been postponed because of the pause. The team said no determination has been made on any games beyond Wednesday.

NU's next scheduled game after Illinois is Saturday at Maryland.

"(Fred Hoiberg) called late afternoon, and we've been dealing with that the last few hours," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Monday on his coach's show. "You can't expose our team. You can't risk that with a 17-day out. We will get that game rescheduled at some point."

The postponement comes a week after the Huskers and Purdue mutually agreed to postpone their Jan. 5 game. That postponement came because of a positive COVID-19 test on Nebraska's roster. The only player not available for NU in Sunday's loss to Indiana was sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo.