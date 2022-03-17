Husker hoops parts with Abdelmassih, signaling a major shift in NU's recruiting efforts

The first change of a critical offseason for Nebraska basketball is a big one.

The Huskers and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih "have mutually agreed to part ways," the school announced Thursday.

Abdelmassih has served as an assistant for Fred Hoiberg for three seasons at Nebraska and also worked on Hoiberg’s Iowa State staff for five seasons. The two also worked together with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves for two years.

Abdelmassih has handled virtually all of Nebraska's recruiting efforts since arriving in Lincoln with Hoiberg in 2019.

“Matt and I have a close relationship dating back to our time in the front office with the Timberwolves,” Hoiberg said in a news release. “He was a big part of our success at Iowa State and played a leading role in building our roster at Nebraska. I wish Matt and his family nothing but the best.”

Abdelmassih’s departure figures to mark a fundamental shift in the way Nebraska runs its recruiting operation.

In total, Abdelmassih brought 25 different scholarship players to Lincoln over his three seasons. That included nine in the spring of 2019 when NU’s coaching staff tore down and rebuilt the roster nearly from scratch in a span of 46 days.

Only one of those players, forward Derrick Walker, was still on the team in 2021-22.

Nebraska, like every school, will continue to mine the transfer portal for talent. But few programs used it as prolifically as the Huskers did over the past three seasons.

It was a formula that worked for Abdelmassih and Hoiberg at Iowa State — a plan that allowed the Cyclones to quickly upgrade their talent before going to the first of four straight NCAA Tournaments in Hoiberg’s second season.

But Abdelmassih and Hoiberg couldn’t capture the same magic at Nebraska, where Hoiberg made Abdelmassih Nebraska's highest-paid assistant at $380,000 annually.

Abdelmassih's 2021 class ranked 18th nationally according to the 247 Sports composite, the highest ever for Nebraska basketball. His 2022 class is ranked 33rd in the country.

But that talent hasn't translated to wins, and a lack of continuity in Nebraska's rosters during Hoiberg's tenure has almost certainly played a role in the Huskers failing to develop any real consistency. The Huskers are 24-67 overall in Hoiberg's three seasons, and 9-50 in the Big Ten. NU hadn't beaten a ranked team under Hoiberg until knocking off Ohio State and Wisconsin in back-to-back games this March.

There is the personal side to the move, as well.

Parting with Abdelmassih likely ranks among the hardest decisions Hoiberg has made as a head coach. The two are very close friends, going all the way back to when Hoiberg hired Abdelmassih as an intern for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2008.

Hoiberg hasn't spent one day as a college head coach without Abdelmassih on his staff.

"Listen, it’s hard for me to call him 'Coach,' because he’s my boy. I call him Fred. I’m very grateful that you get to work with someone that you really like and you consider a friend, and his family are friends. So I don’t take that for granted at any time," Abdelmassih said in 2019, shortly after being hired at NU. "So to be on this journey with him of course is always an honor, because you are going to battle with people that you want to take a bullet for.”

When Hoiberg took the Iowa State job in 2010, one of his first hires was Abdelmassih, who at the time had no college coaching or recruiting experience.

"He’s one of the most important hires I’ve ever made," Hoiberg said in 2019. "He does such a good job connecting with kids and getting our foot in the door with some really high-level players."

