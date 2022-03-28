 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Husker hoops officially adds Sam Griesel. Here's what Fred Hoiberg says about him

  • Updated
  • 0
Summit N Dakota St S Dakota St Basketball

The Nebraska men's basketball team officially added Lincoln East graduate Sam Griesel to its roster on Monday.

 Associated Press file photo

Sam Griesel is officially a Husker.

The former Lincoln East standout, who announced a week ago he was transferring home to Nebraska for his final season of college basketball, signed with the Huskers on Monday.

"Sam brings a lot of experience, leadership and versatility to our program," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "He’s a physical guard who can play all over the floor for us with his combination of size, skill and basketball IQ."

Griesel was a first-team all-Summit League pick at North Dakota State in 2021-22, averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while helping lead the Bison to a 23-10 record and a spot on the Summit League tournament championship game. 

Griesel had 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists in that game, a loss to South Dakota State.

"He’s played point guard at North Dakota State the past two years and gives us a bigger guard who can match up well in the Big Ten," Hoiberg said. "Sam is a four-year starter who has played in the NCAA Tournament and understands what it takes to win at a high level. He’s also excited to come back home and represent Nebraska, and we are pleased to add him to the Husker program."

People are also reading…

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Where the Huskers defense is seeking improvement, and other notes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News