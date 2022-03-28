Husker hoops officially adds Sam Griesel. Here's what Fred Hoiberg says about him

Sam Griesel is officially a Husker.
The former Lincoln East standout, who announced a week ago he was transferring home to Nebraska for his final season of college basketball, signed with the Huskers on Monday.
"Sam brings a lot of experience, leadership and versatility to our program," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "He’s a physical guard who can play all over the floor for us with his combination of size, skill and basketball IQ."
Griesel was a first-team all-Summit League pick at North Dakota State in 2021-22, averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while helping lead the Bison to a 23-10 record and a spot on the Summit League tournament championship game.
Griesel had 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists in that game, a loss to South Dakota State.
"He’s played point guard at North Dakota State the past two years and gives us a bigger guard who can match up well in the Big Ten," Hoiberg said. "Sam is a four-year starter who has played in the NCAA Tournament and understands what it takes to win at a high level. He’s also excited to come back home and represent Nebraska, and we are pleased to add him to the Husker program."
A closer look at who is joining the Husker men's basketball team for 2022-23
𝘚𝘈𝘔 𝘎𝘙𝘐𝘌𝘚𝘌𝘓 | 𝘎 | 𝘚𝘌𝘕𝘐𝘖𝘙
The specs: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds. Before Nebraska: A former Lincoln East standout, Sam Griesel spent the past four seasons at North Dakota State, where he became one of the top players in the Summit League. How he landed with the Huskers: Transfer portal, announced decision March 20. Griesel's game: Griesel was NDSU’s second-leading scorer (14.3 points) and rebounder (6.6), and led the team in assists while finishing second on the team in steals this past season.
The quote: "It's a dream come true. It's, quite honestly, a position that I never thought I would be in even two weeks ago," Griesel told the Journal Star's Chris Basnett on March 20.
Associated Press file photo
𝘉𝘓𝘈𝘐𝘚𝘌 𝘒𝘌𝘐𝘛𝘈 | 𝘍 | 𝘚𝘖𝘗𝘏𝘖𝘔𝘖𝘙𝘌
The specs: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds. Before Nebraska: Keita, from Wichita, Kansas, played two seasons at Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College. How he landed with the Huskers: Keita committed to Nebraska in Feb. 2021 and signed months later in November. Keita's game: Keita was a national junior college player of the year candidate this past season after leading Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College to a national title in 2021. He averaged 10.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 2021-22.
The quote: "Blaise has dynamic physical tools, great size, athleticism, length and power to become a high-level big man in the Big Ten," Fred Hoiberg said in a Nov. 10, 2021, news release. "His ability to score around the rim as well as being able to extend out and be a threat beyond the arc will make him a weapon within our offense."
FIBA
𝘋𝘌𝘕𝘐𝘔 𝘋𝘈𝘞𝘚𝘖𝘕 | 𝘍 | 𝘍𝘙𝘌𝘚𝘏𝘔𝘈𝘕
The specs: 6-foot-5, 180 pounds. Before Nebraska: Dawson, who joins the Huskers out of high school, boosted his recruiting stock on the AAU circuit with the California Stars program. How he landed with the Huskers: Dawson picked NU over Georgia Tech and Iona. He announced his decision in Oct. 2021. Dawson's game: His athleticism within a 6-5 frame is certainly intriguing, and Fred Hoiberg said as much in November. "He plays aggressively and brings a multi-level scoring presence to our system," the coach said.
The quote: " I feel like I made the right decision," Dawson told the Journal Star in Oct. 2021. "I feel like the playstyle is how I want to play: fast and with pace. That's how I played in AAU and that's how I played my best and got all my offers. So I feel like this is the right path
247Sports
𝘙𝘈𝘔𝘌𝘓 𝘓𝘓𝘖𝘠𝘋 | 𝘗𝘎 | 𝘍𝘙𝘌𝘚𝘏𝘔𝘈𝘕
The specs: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds. Before Nebraska: After starring at Taft High School in Woodland Hills, Calif., Lloyd transferred to national power Sierra Canyon last season and averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists per contest playing on the same team as 2022 five-star prospect Amari Bailey and 2023 four-star prospect Lebron James Jr. How he landed with the Huskers: Lloyd, who is considered a four-star prospect, is the third-highest ranked recruit to commit to NU. He had over 30 offers before deciding on the Huskers. Lloyd's game: At 6-6, Lloyd has a tall frame for a point guard, which can be especially useful in the Big Ten. Fred Hoiberg says Lloyd has an "elite skill set" and praised his ability to "create plays for himself and for others."
The quote: "Just being a part of something new, I feel like part of a new wave that's just beginning, and it's going to grow even more. So it's just a blessing to be a part of this," Lloyd told the Journal Star's Chris Basnett in July 2021.
Journal Star file photo
𝘑𝘈𝘔𝘈𝘙𝘘𝘜𝘌𝘚 𝘓𝘈𝘞𝘙𝘌𝘕𝘊𝘌 | 𝘚𝘎 | 𝘍𝘙𝘌𝘚𝘏𝘔𝘈𝘕
The specs: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds. Before Nebraska: Lawrence didn't have any Division I offers before his senior year of high school at Roselle Catholic in New Jersey. But it was a head-turning run on the AAU that did the trick. How he landed with the Huskers: Lawrence went from zero offers to 17 and ultimately picked the Huskers over Wake Forest during a ceremony broadcast on Instagram Live in Oct. 2021. Lloyd's game: Noticing a trend here? At 6-4, Lawrence is another lengthy guard. Clearly, Fred Hoiberg made that a priority when recruiting. Lloyd also has the reputation of being a strong shooter, which is music to his future head coach's ears.
The quote: "I don't want to tear up right now," Lawrence told NJHoopRecruit during his October announcement. "Probably later. But the feeling, it's just insane. I'm really excited."
247Sports
