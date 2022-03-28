Husker hoops officially adds Sam Griesel. Here's what Fred Hoiberg says about him

Sam Griesel is officially a Husker.

The former Lincoln East standout, who announced a week ago he was transferring home to Nebraska for his final season of college basketball, signed with the Huskers on Monday.

"Sam brings a lot of experience, leadership and versatility to our program," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "He’s a physical guard who can play all over the floor for us with his combination of size, skill and basketball IQ."

Griesel was a first-team all-Summit League pick at North Dakota State in 2021-22, averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while helping lead the Bison to a 23-10 record and a spot on the Summit League tournament championship game.

Griesel had 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists in that game, a loss to South Dakota State.

"He’s played point guard at North Dakota State the past two years and gives us a bigger guard who can match up well in the Big Ten," Hoiberg said. "Sam is a four-year starter who has played in the NCAA Tournament and understands what it takes to win at a high level. He’s also excited to come back home and represent Nebraska, and we are pleased to add him to the Husker program."

