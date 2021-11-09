Husker hoops notes: Recruit Denim Dawson to enroll early, will redshirt; free throw woes; stagnant offense

Denim Dawson didn't need much time to commit to the Nebraska men's basketball team, and he won't waste any time getting to campus, either.
The three-star wing plans to sign with the Huskers on Wednesday and will enroll early with intentions of joining the program Dec. 27.
Dawson won't play this season. Instead, the 6-foot-5, 180-pounder from California will redshirt.
After a strong summer on the AAU circuit playing for the California Stars, Dawson received a Nebraska offer in September and committed to the Huskers on Oct. 6. He chose NU after taking an official visit to Lincoln during Nebraska's Opening Night event Oct. 1.
Originally a 2021 recruit, Dawson was doing a postgraduate year at Southern California Academy before deciding to get a head start on his college career, thanks in part to Nebraska having one open scholarship spot this season.
"It (happened) pretty quickly, but I don't feel like I made the wrong decision. I feel like I made the right decision," Dawson said after committing. "I feel like the play style is how I want to play: fast and with pace. That's how I played in AAU and that's how I played my best and got all my offers. So I feel like this is the right path."
Dawson will be the first member of Nebraska's 2022 class to arrive on campus. Junior college forward Blaise Keita just started his season at Coffeyville Community College, and high school stars Ramel Lloyd and Jamarques Lawrence are preparing for their senior seasons.
Free-throw woes return: Through its first 20 free throws Tuesday, Nebraska looked like a team that had put its nightmarish existence at the foul line in Fred Hoiberg's first two seasons behind it.
But with the chips down and the pressure on, the Huskers reverted to their old ways.
NU started the game 18-for-20 at the stripe, with Bryce McGowens and Alonzo Verge Jr. doing much of the damage. The Huskers then missed six of their final 11 foul shots and went a staggering 2-for-6 in the final 55 seconds to set up Western Illinois' rally.
Nebraska finished 323rd of 340 teams nationally last season in free-throw percentage. That was a dramatic improvement from Hoiberg's first season when NU was 348th of 350 Division I teams. Tuesday the Huskers shot at a 74% clip. Not bad. But misleading for someone browsing the box score.
Offensive stagnation: Everything Nebraska wants to be revolves around its offense and the ability to overwhelm opponents with pace, space and shooting.
But as Western Illinois continued to hang around, and eventually pull ahead, it was the Huskers walking the ball up the court, tossing a pass or two, then careening into the lane where WIU defenders waited with outstretched arms.
It was true right up to NU's final possession when Verge tossed a wild layup over his shoulder with his back to the basket among multiple Leatherneck defenders as three teammates stood open on the perimeter.
This isn't to place blame on Verge, who scored 26 points and had five of NU's six assists. There was plenty of that to go around. But it was an encapsulation of what happens to NU's system when the ball doesn't move.
"When the ball wasn't going in the hoop early, I just felt we tried to do it individually and go 1-on-1. And that's disappointing that it came to that," Hoiberg said. "Where in the first two (exhibition) games I thought we had great movement. We were sharing it, and we had really good possessions."
