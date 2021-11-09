Husker hoops notes: Recruit Denim Dawson to enroll early, will redshirt; free throw woes; stagnant offense

Free-throw woes return: Through its first 20 free throws Tuesday, Nebraska looked like a team that had put its nightmarish existence at the foul line in Fred Hoiberg's first two seasons behind it.

But with the chips down and the pressure on, the Huskers reverted to their old ways.

NU started the game 18-for-20 at the stripe, with Bryce McGowens and Alonzo Verge Jr. doing much of the damage. The Huskers then missed six of their final 11 foul shots and went a staggering 2-for-6 in the final 55 seconds to set up Western Illinois' rally.

Nebraska finished 323rd of 340 teams nationally last season in free-throw percentage. That was a dramatic improvement from Hoiberg's first season when NU was 348th of 350 Division I teams. Tuesday the Huskers shot at a 74% clip. Not bad. But misleading for someone browsing the box score.

Offensive stagnation: Everything Nebraska wants to be revolves around its offense and the ability to overwhelm opponents with pace, space and shooting.

But as Western Illinois continued to hang around, and eventually pull ahead, it was the Huskers walking the ball up the court, tossing a pass or two, then careening into the lane where WIU defenders waited with outstretched arms.