Husker hoops notes: Portal action heats up; decisions looming; recruiting class stays together

In a relatively quiet offseason of roster movement for the Nebraska men's basketball team, at least compared to the previous couple offseasons, the Huskers still await decisions from two veterans while beginning to get more active in looking at players in the transfer portal.

"We are continuing to look at how we can improve our roster. So we are currently talking to a couple transfers," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday. "We went and visited one last week. I obviously can’t talk names or specifics on that. And we will potentially have some visitors coming up here."

While Hoiberg can't comment on specific athletes, one of those players is Antonio Reeves, a high-scoring guard from Illinois State. The 6-foot-6 Reeves averaged 20.1 points for the Redbirds last season while shooting 47% from the floor and 39% from three-point range.

Another is South Carolina guard Devin Carter, who just completed his freshman season with the Gamecocks while averaging nine points and four rebounds per game off the bench.

The key in how many players Nebraska potentially brings in, of course, is how many open scholarships NU has. The Huskers are currently at their allotment of 13 scholarships for 2022-23, but are waiting on decisions from Trey McGowens and Lat Mayen as to whether they will use their extra year of eligibility.

"I know the decision from Trey and Lat is coming. Still don’t have final answers on those two guys. Obviously we’re keeping in very close contact with them, and we’ll see how things develop," Hoiberg said. "We should know a lot more about the direction as far as those two guys in the next couple weeks."

Freshman class stays together: Hoiberg traveled to see two of Nebraska's four incoming freshmen right after NU's season ended, which went a long way toward keeping that class together, the coach said.

The four players — Blaise Keita, Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence and Denim Dawson — were all recruited to Lincoln by former assistant Matt Abdelmassih.

Dawson was already on campus, joining NU in December, and Hoiberg met with Lawrence, a New Jersey native, late in the regular season when the Huskers were on the East Coast.

"I do believe we stayed on the same page this whole time," Hoiberg said. "And I think it was important for the family and the kid to hear that we continued to have the same vision for them and what they can hopefully accomplish in a Husker uniform."

Breidenbach continues recovery: Freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach is "right on track" in his recovery from a knee injury and subsequent surgery at the end of 2021.

Breidenbach was hurt on Dec. 7 against Michigan. While NU has never disclosed the specific nature of the injury, Breidenbach was in a full-length leg brace shortly after his surgery.

Hoiberg said Breidenbach has put on 15 pounds with his work in the weight room, and has begun spot shooting at NU's practice facility.

"He's a guy that's very diligent in his rehab, and he's going to stay on track," Hoiberg said. "We will hopefully get him back in the next couple months.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

