Husker hoops notes: Looking to the future; McGowens quieted; season-ending numbers

INDIANAPOLIS — Fred Hoiberg has talked often about the future at Nebraska — taking the Huskers to new heights, helping the program experience things it hasn't experienced before.

The future continues to wait. And Nebraska has had strong play at the end of a season before under Hoiberg. But the coach seemed to sense something different with the way this season ended.

"These guys, hopefully when we take this program to where it's never been, can look back on this and say they played a big part in it," Hoiberg said. "Because they really helped our young guys understand and realize what it's all about when you play basketball the right way, which our guys did really this last month."

While no decisions have been made public yet, Hoiberg said Nebraska will have "a lot of these guys back" in a Husker uniform next season, after three consecutive years of roster upheaval.

Continuity would be a start for NU, which has seen overturned rosters start slowly in each of Hoiberg's three seasons.

The players who do come back would do well to heed the example of NU's older players, Hoiberg said.

"The thing I focused on, the thing I talked to our team about after the game is just how much I appreciate (how) the guys that aren't going to be back here a year from now did a lot of things at the end of the season that our young guys can build on and young guys can learn from," Hoiberg said.

What were those things? One stood out for Alonzo Verge.

"Just intensity, man. I feel like I passed (that) down. Even Q (Quaran McPherson), I just try to work him, get him to work hard every day and battle with the guards," Verge said. "Even Kobe (Webster), just battling with him in practice every day and just getting the extra grind in. I feel like I just passed down intensity to those guys and how important it is to be vocal. I think I passed that down to them."

McGowens quieted: Bryce McGowens finished with six points, his fewest in a game since Nov. 19, after coming off a wrist injury suffered in the Ohio State game.

But the five-star freshman, likely off to the NBA in a matter of weeks, still stamped his name all over the Nebraska record books.

His 16.8 points per game average broke Nebraska's freshman record (15.5 by Joe McCray in 2004-05)

The 6-foot-7 guard also finished in the top 10 on Nebraska's freshman charts in free throws made (first), free throws attempted (first), field goals (second), rebounds (fourth), and three-pointers (sixth).

Hoiberg said Nebraska's final play was called for McGowens with Nebraska down by two.

"We've obviously put the ball in his hands a lot late in games," Hoiberg said. "I'm proud of him for going out there and giving it a go without getting a lot of reps in practice last week."

By the numbers: Derrick Walker went 4-for-5 from the floor to finish the season shooting 68.3% from the field. That number broke NU's single-season record of 67.2% set by Larry Cox in 1975-76. Walker was the first Husker to shoot at least 60% from the floor on at least five attempts per game since Kimani Friend and Steffon Bradford both did so in 2000-01. … Walker also shot 72.6% from the free-throw line this season after shooting 45.5% last year. … As a team, Nebraska shot 73.1% from the stripe, the program's best mark since shooting a school-record 76.6% in 2011-12. … Alonzo Verge finished the season with 169 assists, good for fifth all-time in Nebraska history.

