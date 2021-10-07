Husker hoops notes: Huskers not worried about preseason pick; Verge's leadership; portal challenges

A conference title would be every bit as historic for Nebraska’s program as winning just one game in the NCAA Tournament. But the Huskers aren’t putting pressure on themselves to get there.

“We know the work we’ve been putting in. I feel like it’s no pressure — they’ve got us 11th,” McGowens said. "We know the pieces we have. So it’s just competing day in and day out.”

Becoming a leader: Verge is a flashy player with a big personality. It shows on the court, and it showed Thursday when he arrived in a bowtie, a vintage pair of Air Jordans, and a pair of Louis Vitton sunglasses.

But when it comes to finding his role as a leader at Nebraska after transferring in from Arizona State, Verge’s approach is more understated.

“You really can’t go into a place and try to demand and tell people what to do. That’s not how you become a leader,” Verge said. “I try to lead by example first, and I try to just do the right things and handle my part. And then I would try to bring people with me.”

McGowens agreed, saying the way Verge carried himself in practice forced him to make changes in the way he approaches things.