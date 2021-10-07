Husker hoops notes: Huskers not worried about preseason pick; Verge's leadership; portal challenges

INDIANAPOLIS — The Nebraska men’s basketball team was picked 11th in a vote of the league’s media before Big Ten Media Days started.
And while that’s an improvement over where the Huskers have been recently, it still doesn’t mean much to a group still trying to prove itself to its conference opponents.
“Me personally, and I’m sure this is the same with Trey, I’m used to being the underdog. We play with a chip on our shoulder every day at practice,” transfer guard Alonzo Verge said. “When we’re not on the same team, we go at each other, and we push each other to make each other stronger. So that does nothing but add fuel to the fire.
“We’re just going to keep working and chipping away every day, and having great practices, and it’s going to build up into the season.”
Verge and Trey McGowens, NU’s other player representative at media days, won’t return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse again until March, when Nebraska comes to town for the Big Ten Tournament.
The goal when they take the court next spring, McGowens said, is the same as it is in preseason practice.
“The plan is, being able to play on the last day (of the tournament),” McGowens said. “Each one of us, as well as everyone on the team, knows the goal, and that’s to make the (NCAA) tournament.”
A conference title would be every bit as historic for Nebraska’s program as winning just one game in the NCAA Tournament. But the Huskers aren’t putting pressure on themselves to get there.
“We know the work we’ve been putting in. I feel like it’s no pressure — they’ve got us 11th,” McGowens said. "We know the pieces we have. So it’s just competing day in and day out.”
Becoming a leader: Verge is a flashy player with a big personality. It shows on the court, and it showed Thursday when he arrived in a bowtie, a vintage pair of Air Jordans, and a pair of Louis Vitton sunglasses.
But when it comes to finding his role as a leader at Nebraska after transferring in from Arizona State, Verge’s approach is more understated.
“You really can’t go into a place and try to demand and tell people what to do. That’s not how you become a leader,” Verge said. “I try to lead by example first, and I try to just do the right things and handle my part. And then I would try to bring people with me.”
McGowens agreed, saying the way Verge carried himself in practice forced him to make changes in the way he approaches things.
“He makes everyone better. Me, he made me be more vocal, just seeing how vocal he was, how engaged he was, how he got everyone else engaged as well,” McGowens said. “Just watching him every day, seeing how he does things.”
Getting everyone to understand the common goal, Verge said, makes it easier to bring others along. Verge has said since arriving in Lincoln that his only goal with the Huskers is to win games.
“So I try to bring guys with me, like Trey, like Kobe (Webster). Just all the older guys,” Verge said. “Try to bring them with me, and we can chip along and try to bring the younger guys with us, too.”
Portal challenges: It’s been well-documented that Hoiberg put his Iowa State teams on the map by mining the transfer market long before the transfer portal existed.
The Cyclones were in the NCAA Tournament in Hoiberg’s second season, thanks largely to a group of four transfers who sat out the previous season.
But now, with the transfer floodgates fully open, the portal making it easier to leave, and immediate eligibility dangling like a carrot to move on, Hoiberg and NU’s lead recruiter, Matt Abdelmassih, have more competition for players than they perhaps ever imagined.
“It’s crazy where the numbers are,” Hoiberg said. “For a lot of them it’s been good, for some of them, they’re not leaving for the right reasons.”
That’s why, in recruiting, NU does its best to be honest with any potential transfers who might want to come to Nebraska.
“We’ve never promised anybody’s going to come in and play 30 minutes, or promised that they’re going to be a pro,” Hoiberg said. “But we certainly have had a track record of having success at that route.”
Dress code: No fans in the stands last season led to a more relaxed vibe on the sideline for coaching staffs around the country, who opted to wear polo shirts and slacks on the sidelines as opposed to pulling suits out of the closet.
That was just fine with Hoiberg, who has long eschewed wearing a tie because of his heart condition. It’s a wardrobe trend he plans to continue this season as well.
“We’re going polos and slacks, which I’m very excited about,” he said.
