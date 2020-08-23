Husker hoops misses the cut as Millard North's Sallis trims list of potential destinations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska men's basketball team figured to have an uphill battle in landing the state's highest-rated prep basketball player of the recruiting service era, and with a social media post Sunday evening, Hunter Sallis proved that to be true.

Sallis, the high-flying Millard North senior, trimmed his list of potential schools to 12 on Sunday, and the Huskers did not make the list.

Sallis' final 12 is a who's who of some of the top programs in the nation: Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan, Kansas, UCLA, Oregon, Gonzaga, Auburn, Iowa State, Creighton, Alabama and Louisville.

Both Kentucky and Michigan offered the 6-foot-5 guard in the last 10 days.

“It’s totally wide open right now,” Sallis told the Journal Star about his recruiting situation back in March. “I want to go to a place where I feel comfortable both academically and basketballwise, and a place that can help prepare me for the next level (NBA).”

Ranked as the No. 11 player overall and No. 2 point guard in the country by Rivals, and No. 19 overall by 247 Sports, Sallis is the highest-rated boys basketball player out of Nebraska since at least 2000.