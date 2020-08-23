Husker hoops misses the cut as Millard North's Sallis trims list of potential destinations

The Nebraska men's basketball team figured to have an uphill battle in landing the state's highest-rated prep basketball player of the recruiting service era, and with a social media post Sunday evening, Hunter Sallis proved that to be true.
Sallis, the high-flying Millard North senior, trimmed his list of potential schools to 12 on Sunday, and the Huskers did not make the list.
Sallis' final 12 is a who's who of some of the top programs in the nation: Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan, Kansas, UCLA, Oregon, Gonzaga, Auburn, Iowa State, Creighton, Alabama and Louisville.
Both Kentucky and Michigan offered the 6-foot-5 guard in the last 10 days.
“It’s totally wide open right now,” Sallis told the Journal Star about his recruiting situation back in March. “I want to go to a place where I feel comfortable both academically and basketballwise, and a place that can help prepare me for the next level (NBA).”
Ranked as the No. 11 player overall and No. 2 point guard in the country by Rivals, and No. 19 overall by 247 Sports, Sallis is the highest-rated boys basketball player out of Nebraska since at least 2000.
He exploded onto the scene last summer after a strong run on the AAU circuit, and solidified his place as one of the top players in the nation with last October's performance at the USA Basketball men's junior national team camp.
And since then, his stock has only risen. He powered a loaded Millard North team to the Class A state championship game last winter before Bellevue West, led by another Division I talent in Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn, rallied late to win the title.
Despite the recruiting limitations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sallis has continued to receive interest from college basketball royalty.
The offer from Kentucky came on Friday, with Michigan jumping into the fray a little more than a week before that. By that point, teams such as North Carolina, Kansas and Gonzaga had long been in pursuit of the Millard North star.
“Hunter is just nonstop,” Millard North coach Tim Cannon said in the spring of Sallis's work ethic. “You really worry about him burning out, but he enjoys it so much, he never gets tired of it."
As a junior, Sallis, the Super-State captain, averaged 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
