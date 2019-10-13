{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska men's basketball team saw a 2020 scholarship open up Sunday when commit D'Andre Davis announced he was reopening his recruitment.

Davis, a four-star small forward from Indianapolis, is the No. 109-ranked recruit in the 2020 class. He and Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams made up the entirety of Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class.

After Fred Hoiberg and his staff reshaped the roster this spring, Nebraska didn't have any open scholarships. Now with the 6-foot-5, 175-pound Davis' departure, NU has room for one more scholarship player.

Davis doesn't have any other known power conference offers, but had an outstanding summer on the AAU circuit playing for the Indy Heat.

His decommitment comes almost exactly one year after he gave his verbal pledge to the Huskers. Davis committed on Oct. 13, 2018, to then-Husker coach Tim Miles and his staff after being recruited by former NU assistant Michael Lewis. Lewis is now an assistant at UCLA.

Davis originally reaffirmed his commitment to Hoiberg and the Huskers early this fall. Hoiberg and his staff visited Davis and his younger brother D'Ante, who also holds a Nebraska scholarship offer, Sept. 9 in Indianapolis.

