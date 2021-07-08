Husker hoops lands high scoring transfer guard Alonzo Verge

The Nebraska men's basketball team didn't need long to replace Dalano Banton.

The Huskers picked up a commitment from high-scoring Arizona State transfer guard Alonzo Verge on Thursday morning.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Verge averaged 14 points and 3.8 assists for the Sun Devils last season, and had one of the wildest games of the year in 2019-20, when he came off the bench to score 43 points against Saint Mary's. Arizona State lost that game 96-56 as Verge went 18-for-29 from the field while his teammates shot just 5-for-35.

Verge is one of just six players to score 40-plus points in a game off the bench since the 2010-11 season, and the only Power Five player to do so.

Verge went on to be named the 2020 Pac-12 sixth man of the year, ending the 2019-20 season averaging 16.8 points per game in 19 games. He was the top bench scorer in the nation that season.

Prior to his time at Arizona State, Verge was the leading junior college scorer in the nation at Moberly Area Community College (Missouri), where he averaged 30.9 points per game as a sophomore and had a pair of 50-point games.