Husker hoops lands commitment from Wisconsin transfer Kobe King

The Nebraska men's basketball team picked up a commitment from former Wisconsin guard Kobe King on Tuesday, a source confirmed to the Journal Star.
A 6-foot-4, 205-pound redshirt sophomore, King left Wisconsin in late January, citing frustration with Badgers head coach Greg Gard. King, a La Crosse, Wisconsin, native, is a former Mr. Basketball in the state who was averaging 10 points per game for the Badgers when he left the team.
It is expected King and NU will submit a waiver for the guard to get immediate eligibility starting next season, which would give him two seasons to play in Lincoln.
King's addition means Nebraska has filled its allotted amount of scholarships for 2020, though attrition could open up more spots after the season.
King played in 19 games this season for Wisconsin before announcing Jan. 29 that he was leaving the program. In nine Big Ten games, his scoring average jumped to 12.6 points per game on 52 percent shooting. In Big Ten play, he scored 24 points against Indiana, 21 against Illinois and 18 against Rutgers.
King was averaging 5.2 points per game as a true freshman in 2017-18 before a fractured patella in his left knee ended his season. He was granted a medical redshirt after the season, and as a redshirt freshman averaged 4.2 points per game in 2018-19.
Then, he more than doubled his scoring average this season.
But King's frustration had been growing behind the scenes for much of his career with the Badgers.
"I thought it was best for not only myself — but for (the team) — for me to step away from the program just because I knew my heart wouldn't be into it again," King told the Wisconsin State Journal in late January.
According to reporting by the State Journal's Jim Polzin, King said he thought about leaving Wisconsin after his freshman season and again after his redshirt freshman season.
This season, he had three meetings with the Wisconsin coaching staff: two with Gard and another with assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. In comments to the State Journal, King declined to go into specifics, other than saying "I just talked to (Gard) about the way we were talked to as a team. It's not about the negativity always, because I've seen that."
About two weeks later, on Feb. 12, Wisconsin strength and conditioning coach Eric Helland lost his job after reports emerged that Helland had used a racial epithet while quoting a person in a story he was telling to a group of Wisconsin players. King was not a part of that group.
According to the State Journal, King didn't offer specifics on Helland's comments in his final meeting with Wisconsin's coaching staff, and did not talk about the incident or mention Helland by name during an interview with the newspaper.
King did meet with Helland while saying his goodbyes to people in the Wisconsin program.
"I told him that I've never really had an issue with him," King told the State Journal. "I told him I thought it was concerning because of the roots of the word and what it's associated with. It's a controversial word, so I just expressed how I felt on that. That's pretty much what it was. I've never really had issues with him."
