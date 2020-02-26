Husker hoops lands commitment from Wisconsin transfer Kobe King

Then, he more than doubled his scoring average this season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But King's frustration had been growing behind the scenes for much of his career with the Badgers.

"I thought it was best for not only myself — but for (the team) — for me to step away from the program just because I knew my heart wouldn't be into it again," King told the Wisconsin State Journal in late January.

According to reporting by the State Journal's Jim Polzin, King said he thought about leaving Wisconsin after his freshman season and again after his redshirt freshman season.

This season, he had three meetings with the Wisconsin coaching staff: two with Gard and another with assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. In comments to the State Journal, King declined to go into specifics, other than saying "I just talked to (Gard) about the way we were talked to as a team. It's not about the negativity always, because I've seen that."

About two weeks later, on Feb. 12, Wisconsin strength and conditioning coach Eric Helland lost his job after reports emerged that Helland had used a racial epithet while quoting a person in a story he was telling to a group of Wisconsin players. King was not a part of that group.