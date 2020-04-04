Husker hoops lands commitment from sought-after Pitt transfer McGowens

His addition also gives the Huskers another quality player who has proven himself at the power conference level.

McGowens averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season for Pitt, one season after averaging 11.6 points as a freshman. That freshman campaign included a Pitt freshman record 33 points against Louisville. He'll reunite with a former teammate in Lincoln, as Shamiel Stevenson played in four games for Pitt before transferring during McGowens' freshman season.

He led Pitt in minutes played as a sophomore at about 34 per contest, while finishing second on the team in assists and third in scoring. He started 64 of Pitt's 66 games over the past two seasons.

McGowens on Thursday cut his list of schools to five, eventually choosing Nebraska over Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi. His commitment comes almost exactly one year after Nebraska offered his brother, 2021 prospect Bryce McGowens, a scholarship on April 6, 2019. The younger McGowens is committed to Florida State.

McGowens is the second player in the last month to commit to Nebraska without taking an official visit. Western Illinois graduate transfer guard Kobe Webster did the same in mid-March.