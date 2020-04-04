Husker hoops lands commitment from sought-after Pitt transfer McGowens

The value of strong relationships in recruiting has never been more important than it is right now.
And the Nebraska men's basketball team is seeing the benefits of those relationships.
Trey McGowens, a highly sought-after transfer from Pittsburgh, announced Saturday afternoon he was committing to the Huskers.
A 6-foot-4, 190-pound point guard, McGowens will sit out next season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules before having two seasons of eligibility remaining. His commitment leaves Nebraska with one open scholarship for 2020.
McGowens, a consensus top-100 recruit out of high school who averaged more than 11 points per game in each of his two seasons at Pitt, committed to Nebraska without ever setting foot in Lincoln.
That's due in large part to his existing relationship with Nebraska assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who recruited McGowens while he was at St. John's. Nebraska was one of the first schools to reach out to McGowens after he entered the transfer portal.
McGowens' commitment means Nebraska has reeled in the No. 2 and No. 3 sit-out transfers available this offseason, according to rankings from ESPN. Former Wisconsin guard Kobe King ranks third, but is expected to apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility. Neither player visited Lincoln before committing.
His addition also gives the Huskers another quality player who has proven himself at the power conference level.
McGowens averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season for Pitt, one season after averaging 11.6 points as a freshman. That freshman campaign included a Pitt freshman record 33 points against Louisville. He'll reunite with a former teammate in Lincoln, as Shamiel Stevenson played in four games for Pitt before transferring during McGowens' freshman season.
He led Pitt in minutes played as a sophomore at about 34 per contest, while finishing second on the team in assists and third in scoring. He started 64 of Pitt's 66 games over the past two seasons.
McGowens on Thursday cut his list of schools to five, eventually choosing Nebraska over Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi. His commitment comes almost exactly one year after Nebraska offered his brother, 2021 prospect Bryce McGowens, a scholarship on April 6, 2019. The younger McGowens is committed to Florida State.
McGowens is the second player in the last month to commit to Nebraska without taking an official visit. Western Illinois graduate transfer guard Kobe Webster did the same in mid-March.
A native of Pendleton, South Carolina, sports run McGowens' blood. His father, Bobby, played football at Clemson before transferring to South Carolina State to play both football and basketball. He ended his career as South Carolina State's all-time leading receiver while also playing on two NCAA Tournament basketball teams. His mother, Pam, played basketball at Western Carolina.
Check back for updates to this story.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!