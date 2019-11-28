Husker hoops lands commitment from 2021 Japanese three-point shooter

The Nebraska men's basketball team picked up a Thanksgiving Day commitment from an intriguing prospect Thursday.
Japanese sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga, a guard in the 2021 class, committed to the Huskers on Thursday. Tominaga is currently a freshman at Ranger College in Texas and will join Nebraska after graduating from the junior college in 2021.
He is averaging 15.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game and shooting 50% from three-point land for Ranger, which is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in NJCAA Division I.
"I decided to play for 2 years at my current Ranger College and then commit to Nebraska University!" A Thursday tweet from Tominaga said in part. "I'll do my best to improve my results and skills here to become an NBA player who plays an active role in NCAA."
While statistics are only available for the first nine of Ranger's 11 games played so far this year, Tominaga's numbers are impressive. He had made 26 threes through nine games (in 52 attempts) while shooting 59% from the field overall. He was 11-for-11 at the free-throw line.
While playing for Japan in last year's FIBA U18 Asian Championship, the 6-foot-1 Tominaga averaged 19.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, knocking down 23 threes in seven games. In the 2018 Japan Winter Cup, a national high school tournament, Tominaga averaged an eye-popping 39.8 points per game while leading his team to a third-place finish.
"I'll be put in an environment where the level of the game will be higher,” Tominaga told The Japan Times this summer about coming to the United States to continue his career. "I don’t think I will be able to compete on par (with the Americans) from the very beginning. But I would like to keep working hard every day and hopefully, I’ll be an NBA player."
Tominaga's father, 6-foot-11 Hiroyuki Tominaga has also played for the Japanese national team.
