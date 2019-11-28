Husker hoops lands commitment from 2021 Japanese three-point shooter

The Nebraska men's basketball team picked up a Thanksgiving Day commitment from an intriguing prospect Thursday.

Japanese sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga, a guard in the 2021 class, committed to the Huskers on Thursday. Tominaga is currently a freshman at Ranger College in Texas and will join Nebraska after graduating from the junior college in 2021.

He is averaging 15.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game and shooting 50% from three-point land for Ranger, which is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in NJCAA Division I.

"I decided to play for 2 years at my current Ranger College and then commit to Nebraska University!" A Thursday tweet from Tominaga said in part. "I'll do my best to improve my results and skills here to become an NBA player who plays an active role in NCAA."

While statistics are only available for the first nine of Ranger's 11 games played so far this year, Tominaga's numbers are impressive. He had made 26 threes through nine games (in 52 attempts) while shooting 59% from the field overall. He was 11-for-11 at the free-throw line.