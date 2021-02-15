Husker hoops lands commitment from 2022 big man Blaise Keita

The Nebraska men's basketball team picked up a recruiting win one day after winning on the court.

Blaise Keita, one of the top junior college big men in the nation, committed to NU Monday morning, giving NU head coach Fred Hoiberg and recruiting ace Matt Abdelmassih a big man in the 2022 recruiting class.

A 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward, Keita chose Nebraska over offers from Tennessee, Baylor, Minnesota, Arizona State and Oklahoma State. He will have three years of eligibility remaining when he gets to Lincoln.

Eight games into his junior college career, Keita is averaging 12.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots per game for Coffeyville Community College while shooting 56% from the field and 75% at the free throw line.

He will play this season and next for Coffeyville before coming to Lincoln for the 2022-23 season.

When he gets to Nebraska, he will join a Nebraska lineup that shouldn't be hurting for length depending on who is on the roster.

The 6-foot-9 Yvan Ouedraogo will be a senior in 2022-23 while 6-foot-10 Eduardo Andre will be a junior. Wilhelm Breidenbach, who will join the team this summer, will be a 6-foot-10 sophomore while Dalano Banton will be a 6-foot-9 senior.