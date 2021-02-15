 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker hoops lands commitment from 2022 big man Blaise Keita
View Comments
topical

Husker hoops lands commitment from 2022 big man Blaise Keita

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska men's basketball team picked up a recruiting win one day after winning on the court.

Blaise Keita, one of the top junior college big men in the nation, committed to NU Monday morning, giving NU head coach Fred Hoiberg and recruiting ace Matt Abdelmassih a big man in the 2022 recruiting class.

A 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward, Keita chose Nebraska over offers from Tennessee, Baylor, Minnesota, Arizona State and Oklahoma State. He will have three years of eligibility remaining when he gets to Lincoln.

Eight games into his junior college career, Keita is averaging 12.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots per game for Coffeyville Community College while shooting 56% from the field and 75% at the free throw line.

He will play this season and next for Coffeyville before coming to Lincoln for the 2022-23 season.

When he gets to Nebraska, he will join a Nebraska lineup that shouldn't be hurting for length depending on who is on the roster.

The 6-foot-9 Yvan Ouedraogo will be a senior in 2022-23 while 6-foot-10 Eduardo Andre will be a junior. Wilhelm Breidenbach, who will join the team this summer, will be a 6-foot-10 sophomore while Dalano Banton will be a 6-foot-9 senior.

A native of Mali, Africa, Keita found his way to Coffeyville out of prep powerhouse Sunrise Christian Academy, where he was considered a three-star prospect while doing a post-graduate year. Keita's high school recruitment died down when he did not qualify academically out of high school, which led him to Sunrise Christian and then Coffeyville.

Already 21 years old, Keita averaged a double-double (10.2 points, 10.3 rebounds) at the 2017 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup.

With the roster's current construction, Nebraska now has four open scholarships for 2022.

Check back for updates to this story.

Nebraska basketball recruiting logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News