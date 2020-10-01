Husker hoops lands first top-100 high school recruit of Hoiberg era with pledge from Breidenbach

After a couple of near misses on the recruiting trail, the Nebraska men’s basketball team connected for a big hit.

Forward Wilhelm Breidenbach, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, announced Thursday he has committed to Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers.

"I think for me, it was obviously not a snap decision," said Breidenbach, who will enroll at NU next fall. "There were a lot of different things that went into it, but I think ultimately it was just where I felt most comfortable and felt like I could see myself for four years."

A California native, Breidenbach has been near the top of Nebraska’s recruiting board since NU first offered him in June 2019.

He is ranked as the No. 133 player in the nation by Rivals and No. 92 by 247Sports which has him as a four-star recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings. ESPN ranks him as the No. 53 player in the class.

Depending on which recruiting service you prefer, Breidenbach is either the highest or second-highest rated recruit in Nebraska history: former NU guard Glynn Watson was ranked No. 73 by ESPN and No. 76 by 247 when he committed to the Huskers in 2014.