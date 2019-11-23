At one point early in Friday night's men's basketball game against Southern, it looked like the threat of Nebraska pushing the pace offensively would help the Huskers when it came to defensive rebounding.
On nearly every Southern shot that went up through the first 10 minutes of the game, the Jaguars, instead of crashing the glass, were usually sending three players back to defend against a Nebraska transition game that had burned South Dakota State a week prior.
It looked like NU would be able to at least find a way to play even in a rebounding category that is going to bedevil it throughout this season.
The Huskers, of course, did not play even.
Facing a mid-level SWAC team, Nebraska was battered on the boards to the tune of 54-28. Southern had more offensive rebounds (25) than the Huskers had defensive rebounds (24).
"I thought they were more physical than us, especially in the first half. They were getting all the loose balls," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "And we track the 50/50 balls, and they were the first to the floor on a lot of those. You’ve got to go out there and establish that early. That just breeds confidence. I think we got up 11, and they got right back into it, but a lot of that had to do with loose balls and rebounds."
It's no secret Nebraska was going to struggle to rebound this season. Hoiberg said it from the first day this reconstructed roster was together. Most of the size Nebraska has is sitting out this season after transferring. One player who could help, Shamiel Stevenson, is still waiting to hear on his waiver request from the NCAA.
So rebounding wasn't going to be easy against anyone. But 54-28 against Southern?
"Twenty-five (offensive rebounds), that’s way too many. You’re not going to win many games when that happens," Hoiberg said. "We've got to find a way to do it with five (players). We’ve talked about it from the very first day we met that rebounding was going to be an issue for our group. But we’ve got to find a way to compete better than we did tonight on the glass."
Southern's 6-foot-9 forward Darius Williams finished with 14 rebounds, six on the offensive end. In four games this season, he became the fifth player to have double-digit rebounds against Nebraska (Southern Utah had two).
Williams' night marked the third time in four games Nebraska has allowed a player to finish with 13 or more rebounds, and in all four games at least one player has had 11 rebounds.
Nebraska will keep searching for answers, trying to find them next in the warm waters of the Cayman Islands. The Huskers will play Washington State on Monday night, then either Old Dominion or George Mason on Tuesday.
And while rebounding is a "huge concern," Hoiberg said, Nebraska has made enough progress through four games to at least give itself the chance to win when it does get smashed on the boards.
"I could see it in the huddle that they were engaged. And the game a couple weeks ago I could see heads down, and not pouting per se, but hunched-over shoulders. Tonight those guys were engaged and they kept going and they kept fighting and they kept battling," Hoiberg said.
"And that’s growth. That’s growth for our group. And if we can continue to do that, and find a way to battle on the boards and make a free throw in there, we’re going to have a chance."