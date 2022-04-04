Husker hoops hiring South Alabama associate head coach Adam Howard to fill Hoiberg's staff

"He's a very well-rounded coach and fits what we were looking for and needed in this position," Hoiberg said in a news release. "He's great on the floor, does an excellent job in player development and has a lot of connections to get us involved with high-level recruits."
South Alabama's roster in 2021-22 included nine transfers.
A native of Ashland, Kentucky, the career assistant has also had stops at Troy, Tennessee, Southern Miss and Morehead State. He played collegiately at Western Kentucky, going to the Sweet 16 with the Hilltoppers in 2008.
"My family and I are humbled and excited for the opportunity to join Coach Hoiberg's staff at Nebraska,” Howard said in a statement announcing his hire. "Coach Hoiberg has been remarkably successful at every level of basketball, and I could not be more appreciative that the next step in my development as a coach is to learn and grow under him and the staff he has in place at Nebraska."
Howard has been a college assistant going back to 2009 when he was a graduate assistant for once at Morehead State under Donnie Tyndall before moving into a full-time assistant role for the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.
Howard followed Tyndall to Southern Miss, and later to Tennessee in 2014 before resigning there after Tyndall was indicted on a number of NCAA violations that led to the former head coach receiving a 10-year show-cause penalty from the NCAA. Tyndall's show-cause penalty is one of the stiffest ever handed to a head coach in the sport.
Howard was then essentially out of coaching for two years before joining the Troy staff in 2016 and helping coach the Trojans to the NCAA Tournament that season before moving on to South Alabama in 2018.
Howard will be officially introduced Tuesday.
A closer look at who is joining the Husker men's basketball team for 2022-23
A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.