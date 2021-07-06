Husker hoops has its nonconference schedule; nine home games on the docket

Want another sign things are slowly returning to normal? The Nebraska men's basketball team announced its nonconference schedule Tuesday.

That would be 126 days before the regular season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena, scheduled for Nov. 9 against Western Illinois.

That would also be 124 days sooner than the Huskers were able to finalize last season's schedule.

Thanks to COVID-19, the uncertainty of the season, and Nebraska's Golden Window Classic going from sure thing to thin ice and back again, the Huskers didn't fully know their 2020-21 slate until Nov. 23. NU opened the season two days later against McNeese State.

No such deadline issues this time as Nebraska will play nine of its 11 non-league games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with only one true road game on the slate.

After a pair of exhibition games against Peru State (Oct. 27) and Colorado (Oct. 31), NU will officially open Fred Hoiberg's third season as head coach against the former school of NU guard Kobe Webster.

Nebraska will also host a multi-team event for the second straight season, although the format will be slightly different than last year's Golden Window Classic. NU will host Southern on Nov. 21, Tennessee State on Nov. 23, and South Dakota on Nov. 27 as part of the MTE.