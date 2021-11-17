Husker hoops guard Trey McGowens undergoes surgery on broken foot

Nebraska guard Trey McGowens underwent surgery on his broken foot Wednesday, a source confirmed to the Journal Star.

McGowens, a central piece of Fred Hoiberg's third Nebraska team, broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot in the first half of Tuesday's 77-69 loss to Creighton at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 6-foot-4 junior checked out of the game with 8:45 left in the first half and never returned.

McGowens joined the Nebraska bench a couple of minutes into the start of the second half using crutches and wearing a boot on his right foot. Hoiberg confirmed the injury after the game.

While McGowens' recovery timetable is unclear, it's likely he won't return until sometime in January at the earliest.

"Devastating news for the heart and soul of our team," Hoiberg said after the game. "Just heartbreaking for a guy who has come in here and bought into his role. He's our best leader; uses his voice every day in practice.

"Just a really tough loss. I really feel for him."

McGowens had scored nine and eight points in Nebraska's first two games, in addition to grabbing nine rebounds against Sam Houston State. His four assists and four steals both rank second on the team.