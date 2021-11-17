 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker hoops guard Trey McGowens undergoes surgery on broken foot
0 Comments
topical

Husker hoops guard Trey McGowens undergoes surgery on broken foot

  • Updated
  • 0
Creighton vs. Nebraska, 11.16

Nebraska’s Trey McGowens (2) drives to the basket between Creighton's Ryan Hawkins (top) and Ryan Nembhard (2) in the first half Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. McGowens underwent surgery Wednesday on the broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Nebraska guard Trey McGowens underwent surgery on his broken foot Wednesday, a source confirmed to the Journal Star.

McGowens, a central piece of Fred Hoiberg's third Nebraska team, broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot in the first half of Tuesday's  77-69 loss to Creighton at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 6-foot-4 junior checked out of the game with 8:45 left in the first half and never returned.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

McGowens joined the Nebraska bench a couple of minutes into the start of the second half using crutches and wearing a boot on his right foot. Hoiberg confirmed the injury after the game.

While McGowens' recovery timetable is unclear, it's likely he won't return until sometime in January at the earliest.

"Devastating news for the heart and soul of our team," Hoiberg said after the game. "Just heartbreaking for a guy who has come in here and bought into his role. He's our best leader; uses his voice every day in practice.

"Just a really tough loss. I really feel for him."

McGowens had scored nine and eight points in Nebraska's first two games, in addition to grabbing nine rebounds against Sam Houston State. His four assists and four steals both rank second on the team.

He had two points, three rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot, and a steal when he left Tuesday night's contest.

"He’s diving on the floor, blocking a shot; he’s always going to bring something that a lot of people can’t bring to the table," NU guard Kobe Webster said. "So it’s definitely tough losing him. I know he’s going to have our back."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extreme sports athletes take part in X-Project 2.0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News