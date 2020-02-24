Husker hoops guard Mack out against Illinois with illness

Cam Mack will miss Nebraska's game at Illinois on Monday night with an illness, the team announced.

Mack did not travel with the team to Illinois, leaving NU (7-19, 2-13 Big Ten) with eight available players.

It also leaves Nebraska without its second-leading scorer and one of the best play-making guards in the Big Ten. In league games, Mack is tied for first in the conference in assists per game at 7.1.

Mack leads Nebraska in minutes played while averaging 12.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Mack's illness dates back to Feb. 14, when he developed flu-like symptoms the day before the Wisconsin game. He didn't participate in the team's shootaround the morning of the game, and was given an IV before starting against the Badgers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"He's had some on and off issues with this," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his pregame show on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "Yesterday (Sunday) he did not practice with us, and we decided it was best that he did not make the trip."

Dachon Burke will start in Mack's place.

Hoiberg also revealed that freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo is battling back spasms as he prepares to go up against 7-foot, 290-pound Illinois center Kofi Cockburn.