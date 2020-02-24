You are the owner of this article.
Husker hoops guard Mack out against Illinois with illness
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.18

Nebraska guard Cam Mack (3) drives to the basket against Indiana’s Rob Phinisee (10) in the second half on Jan. 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Cam Mack will miss Nebraska's game at Illinois on Monday night with an illness, the team announced.

Mack did not travel with the team to Illinois, leaving NU (7-19, 2-13 Big Ten) with eight available players.

It also leaves Nebraska without its second-leading scorer and one of the best play-making guards in the Big Ten. In league games, Mack is tied for first in the conference in assists per game at 7.1.

Mack leads Nebraska in minutes played while averaging 12.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Mack's illness dates back to Feb. 14, when he developed flu-like symptoms the day before the Wisconsin game. He didn't participate in the team's shootaround the morning of the game, and was given an IV before starting against the Badgers.

"He's had some on and off issues with this," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his pregame show on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "Yesterday (Sunday) he did not practice with us, and we decided it was best that he did not make the trip."

Dachon Burke will start in Mack's place.

Hoiberg also revealed that freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo is battling back spasms as he prepares to go up against 7-foot, 290-pound Illinois center Kofi Cockburn.

"Guys are going to have to go out and play minutes, and we might have to play a little bit different than what we've done before — maybe play two bigs out there at times," Hoiberg said. "Guys are going to get opportunities now, and that's what you live for."

Check back later for updates from the game.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

