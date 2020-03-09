Husker hoops guard Mack honorable mention all-Big Ten

Sophomore point guard Cam Mack was the Nebraska men's basketball team's only Big Ten all-conference selection as the league announced its 2019-20 awards Monday.
Mack was an honorable mention pick by the conference's media members after averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.1 steals during Big Ten play.
Mack was second in the conference in assists per game behind Michigan's Zavier Simpson, who led the nation in that category and had four double-doubles in conference play.
Senior guard Haanif Cheatham was NU's nominee for the Big Ten Sportsmanship award. Cheatham led NU in scoring at 13.1 points per game and was third in the conference in steals during conference play.
Iowa center Luka Garza was named the league's player of the year by both coaches and media. Michigan State's Xavier Tillman was the defensive player of the year while Illinois' Kofi Cockburn was the freshman of the year. Maryland's Aaron Wiggins was the sixth man of the year.
Wisconsin's Greg Gard was named coach of the year after leading the Badgers to a share of the Big Ten title and the No. 1 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin has won nine of its past ten games.
Garza, Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Maryland's Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith, and Penn State's Lamar Stevens were named first-team all-conference by the league's coaches. Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu replaced Cowan on the media's first team.
