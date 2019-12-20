Husker hoops guard Green reinstated, available against North Dakota

Junior guard Jervay Green will be available tomorrow against North Dakota, Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday.

Green had been suspended for the last two games for a violation of team rules. The suspension was announced just hours before Nebraska took on Indiana.

"He did everything that we asked him to do this last week, and we're excited to get him back on the floor starting tomorrow," Hoiberg said.

Nebraska will stick with the same starting lineup it's used for the past two games, with junior Thorir Thorbjarnarson on the court in Green's place and Green coming off the bench. Thorbjarnarson has scored 17 and 13 points in the Huskers' games against Indiana and Purdue.

"Our big thing going in there, not just with Jervay but all our players, when your names is called, go out there and play your minutes to the best of your ability, and go out and play with great energy," Hoiberg said. "And defend and rebound, and get out and run and play simple basketball on the offensive end."

Green is averaging 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

"It's not just one player; everybody has to go out there and play like that. We've had good solid minutes, but we're excited to get him back," Hoiberg said. "He's a big part of our team moving forward."

