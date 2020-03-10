Husker hoops guard Burke announces he won't play in Big Ten tournament

Dachon Burke won't travel with Nebraska to the Big Ten tournament, and it appears his days with the Huskers men's basketball team could be coming to a close.

Burke announced in a tweet just before 2 a.m. Tuesday that "I've decided my best course of action moving forward is to focus on my academics and prepare for graduation."

Burke is a junior, eligibility-wise, after sitting out last season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules after coming to Nebraska from Robert Morris. He is on track to graduate this spring and would be able to transfer freely to another program if he chooses.

He traveled to Minnesota with the team for the regular-season finale before he and guard Cam Mack were indefinitely suspended and sent back to Lincoln before the game.

Burke cited missing curfew as the reason he was indefinitely suspended.

In his statement, Burke thanked University of Nebraska president Ted Carter, athletic director Bill Moos, coach Fred Hoiberg and "the loyal Husker fan base."

"You will always have a special place in my heart," he said of the NU fans.

The Orange, New Jersey, native was one of two holdovers from Tim Miles' final Nebraska team, along with Thorir Thorbjarnarson.