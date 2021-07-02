Husker hoops guard Banton to keep name in NBA Draft, will not return to Lincoln

Dalano Banton is ready to see how his unique game will translate to the next level.

A source confirmed Friday that Nebraska's 6-foot-9 guard would keep his name in the NBA Draft after a series of strong performances in front of NBA scouts.

Banton, whose unique game and near seven-foot wingspan first intrigued as a college prospect, played just one season at Nebraska after transferring from Western Kentucky before the 2019-20 season.

The fourth-year sophomore, after announcing May 31 he would declare for the NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility, did not receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine.

But, when an injury to Houston star DeJon Jarreau opened up a spot in the NBA’s G League Elite Camp, Banton received an invitation and performed well, leading the camp in rebounds and assists.

Banton has also taken part in workouts for several NBA teams. And reports have indicated the point guard has excelled in those settings.