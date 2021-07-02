 Skip to main content
Husker hoops guard Banton to keep name in NBA Draft, will not return to Lincoln
Nebraska guard Dalano Banton drives to the basket against Wisconsin’s Brad Davison in the second half Feb. 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down the five players who have verbally committed to Nebraska football this month and plenty more.

Dalano Banton is ready to see how his unique game will translate to the next level.

A source confirmed Friday that Nebraska's 6-foot-9 guard would keep his name in the NBA Draft after a series of strong performances in front of NBA scouts.

Banton, whose unique game and near seven-foot wingspan first intrigued as a college prospect, played just one season at Nebraska after transferring from Western Kentucky before the 2019-20 season. 

The fourth-year sophomore, after announcing May 31 he would declare for the NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility, did not receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine.

But, when an injury to Houston star DeJon Jarreau opened up a spot in the NBA’s G League Elite Camp, Banton received an invitation and performed well, leading the camp in rebounds and assists.

Banton has also taken part in workouts for several NBA teams. And reports have indicated the point guard has excelled in those settings.

“We talk every day, just about the process of what’s going on,” NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in mid-June. “It’s, for him, a great opportunity to go out there and get a feel for what the pre-draft process is like. And I’m going to help navigate (him) through it and try to be as honest as I can.”

Banton’s innate feel for the game offensively, ability to guard multiple positions, and to crash the boards caught the attention of several scouts and draft experts throughout the summer.

But Banton shot 24.7% from three-point range for NU in 2020-21, and that deficiency kept him from rising too high on NBA Draft boards before his recent run of strong play.

According to one report, Banton went 68-for-100 on three-pointers during a spot shooting drill at a pro day in Chicago, and followed that up by hitting 3-of-6 from long range in live play.

“I’ve had guys at Iowa State, that it was time for them as underclassmen to go, and then others that it wasn’t time,” Hoiberg said. “And we continue to have those conversations pretty much every day.”

Husker hoops to play Auburn in December at Atlanta Hawks' arena as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving

Banton started 22 games for Nebraska last season, averaging 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

He scored in double figures nine straight times to open the season, including a season-high 18 points against Nevada and 17 against Georgia Tech and Michigan. He also put together the second triple-double in program history in Nebraska's win over Doane.

But Nebraska’s three-week COVID-19 shutdown affected Banton as much or perhaps more than anyone else on the roster. He came off the bench for Nebraska’s final five games as Kobe Webster took his place in the starting lineup.

Banton ended the season as the first Husker since 1974 to lead the team in rebounds and assists in the same season.

Exhibition against Colorado, road trip to North Carolina State on tap for Husker hoops
Ex-Husker Tyronn Lue is NBA's best in elimination games at helm of Clippers

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

