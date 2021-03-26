Husker hoops gets commitment from Xavier transfer CJ Wilcher

The Nebraska men's basketball team picked up what is expected to be an immediate-impact addition Friday when Xavier transfer CJ Wilcher announced he was committing to the Huskers.

A 6-foot-5, 195-pound wing, Wilcher is considered an elite shot maker and a high-level three-point shooter.

Wilcher averaged 3.3 points in about 10 minutes per game for Xavier this past season, but was expected to be a big part of the Musketeers' rotation going forward.

Now, he'll be expected to make an impact for Nebraska.

A former four-star recruit out of Plainfield, New Jersey, Wilcher was considered a top 150 recruit nationally by Rivals and 247 Sports. He entered the transfer portal March 19, and Nebraska reached out almost immediately.

Wilcher was already familiar with NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who recruited him out of high school.

While his statistics at Xavier don't jump off the page, Wilcher was at his most productive in the Musketeers' final two games of the season. He got his only start of the year in Xavier's regular-season finale March 6 against Marquette, and finished with 10 points while going 4-for-9 from the field and 2-for-5 from three-point range in 32 minutes.