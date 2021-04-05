Husker hoops gets commitment from Lithuanian 7-footer

The Nebraska men's basketball team received a commitment from 2021 center Oleg Kojenets, a source confirmed to the Journal Star Monday morning.

A native of Lithuania, Kojenets is a bit of a mystery man. He has very little presence on social media, and has not yet appeared to make his commitment public.

However, at 7-feet and 220 pounds, he will provide the Huskers with a projectable frame, and depth in the front court. He played this past season at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio, but the program was limited to just nine games because of COVID-19 interruptions.

Kojenets chose NU over Saint Mary's, Georgia Tech and Seton Hall. At the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championshps, Kojenets averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots per game while shooting 49% from the field.

His parents both played basketball at UNC-Wilmington with his father of the same name, a 6-foot-11 center, averaging 6.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 114 career games at the school between 1996 and 2000.

Kojenets' commitment leaves NU with two open scholarships for 2021.

