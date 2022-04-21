Husker hoops gets commitment from Alabama transfer Juwan Gary

The Nebraska men's basketball team added its second transfer of the offseason Thursday when former Alabama forward Juwan Gary announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media.

The 6-foot-6, 218-pound Gary started 16 games for the Crimson Tide last season, averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in about 16 minutes per game. His 51.4% shooting from the field was second on the team, though he shot just 22% from three-point range and 61% at the free throw line.

He twice scored a season-high of 19 points, first against eventual Elite Eight participant Houston in mid-December while adding four rebounds and a block. He had 19 points and eight boards against Florida in early January. In his final game for the Crimson Tide, he had 10 points, four rebounds, three blocked shots, and two steals against Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament.

Gary visited Nebraska at the beginning of this week. The Columbia, South Carolina, native also visited his home state school before coming to Lincoln and eventually choosing the Huskers over the Gamecocks.

A former four-star recruit, Gary will have two years of eligibility remaining. He joins Lincoln native and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel as transfer portal additions for the Huskers this offseason.

The On3 recruiting service ranked Gary as the No. 29 available transfer nationally as of Thursday.

Coming out of high school, Gary was ranked as the No. 101 recruit nationally by Rivals while ranking No. 93 in the 247Sports Composite.

Gary's commitment puts Nebraska one over the 13-scholarship limit for next season. The Huskers are still awaiting official decisions from guard Trey McGowens and forward Lat Mayen, who both have an extra year of eligibility if they choose to use it.

