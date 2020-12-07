Husker hoops game vs. Georgia Tech moved to ESPN2; tip time against Wisconsin set

The Nebraska men's basketball team announced a couple of updates to its upcoming television appearances Monday.

NU's game against Georgia Tech on Wednesday night will now be on ESPN2 instead of ESPNU. Tipoff remains 6:15 p.m. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a weekend win over Kentucky.

Also, the Huskers' Dec. 21 Big Ten opener at Wisconsin will tip at 6 p.m. and be televised on FS1. That game was NU's only December game without a tip time before Monday.

The Huskers have two games this week, playing at Creighton on Friday after hosting Georgia Tech. The Creighton game is on BTN with a start time of 6 p.m.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

