Husker hoops game vs. Georgia Tech moved to ESPN2; tip time against Wisconsin set
The Nebraska men's basketball team announced a couple of updates to its upcoming television appearances Monday.

NU's game against Georgia Tech on Wednesday night will now be on ESPN2 instead of ESPNU. Tipoff remains 6:15 p.m. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a weekend win over Kentucky.

Also, the Huskers' Dec. 21 Big Ten opener at Wisconsin will tip at 6 p.m. and be televised on FS1. That game was NU's only December game without a tip time before Monday.

The Huskers have two games this week, playing at Creighton on Friday after hosting Georgia Tech. The Creighton game is on BTN with a start time of 6 p.m.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

