Husker hoops freshman Edwards enters transfer portal for a second time

Keon Edwards joined the Nebraska men's basketball team last season with the promise of a former high-level high school recruit.

But Thursday, Edwards entered the transfer portal for the second time in his young college career after being unable to carve out a role for the Huskers.

Edwards is the third Husker to enter the portal since the end of the season, joining Trevor Lakes and Eduardo Andre.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg officially confirmed the three departures Thursday.

"Everyone in our team appreciates the work and contributions that Eduardo, Keon and Trevor have made during their time at Nebraska," Hoiberg said in a statement. "I have enjoyed coaching all of them and we will support them as they finish the spring semester at Nebraska and begin the process of looking at other schools. I wish them the best in the future."

The 6-foot-7, 204-pound Edwards joined Nebraska last April. Originally a top-25 prospect nationally in the 2021 recruiting class, Edwards reclassified to 2020 and joined DePaul in December of that year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled his final high school season.

Edwards played in five games for DePaul after joining the team on the fly then transferred after the season. He signed with the Huskers less than three weeks later, thanks to a previous relationship with the NU coaching staff that had extended him a scholarship offer in November of 2019.

But Edwards was never able to fully find his niche with NU.

He played more than 10 minutes in a game just once after November: he got 11 minutes in Nebraska's blowout home loss against Michigan on Dec. 7. After that, he never played more than eight minutes in a game, and reached that plateau just once.

He started five games in November after Trey McGowens broke his foot, but averaged just 10 minutes of playing time in those games before returning to the bench and seeing his playing time reduced even further.

Edwards made just 4-of-21 field goal attempts in 2021-22, and missed his first 13 three-point attempts of the season before finishing the year 1-for-15. He attempted just nine shots over the last three months of the season.

Edwards' departure means Nebraska is now at the allotted 13 scholarship players for the 2022-23 season, though more player movement is still likely to happen in the coming days and weeks.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.