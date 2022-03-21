Husker hoops freshman Bryce McGowens declares for NBA Draft

Bryce McGowens is off to the NBA.

The Nebraska freshman announced Monday that he is declaring for the NBA Draft and will sign with an agent.

"This past year has put me in the best position possible to chase my lifelong goal of being in the League," McGowens wrote in an announcement posted to his social media pages. "It's a dream come true to finally be able to announce that I will be entering the 2022 NBA Draft."

McGowens, who was named the Big Ten Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press, averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season en route to third-team All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and the media.

Projected to be a first-round pick, McGowens told ESPN he plans to sign with agent Drew Gross of Roc Nation Sports.

"Since he arrived on campus last summer, Bryce has been diligent in putting in extra work, whether it is in the gym or in the weight room, and you could see it in his continued improvement over the course of the season," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement. "Bryce has put a lot of thought into this decision, and we will do everything we can to support him as he prepares for the NBA Draft and the start of his professional career."

The 6-foot-7, 179-pound guard was ninth in the Big Ten in scoring this past season, while ranking among the conference leaders in free throws made (162, first), free throws attempted (195, sixth), free throw percentage (.831, third) and minutes played (33.3, 13th). His 16.8 scoring average ranks third among true freshmen nationally, as McGowens is one of five true freshmen averaging at least 15.0 points per game entering this week’s postseason action. He also ranks second among Big Ten freshmen in rebounding.

McGowens was also at his best late in the season, averaging 19.8 points per game over a 12-game stretch before missing the regular-season finale at Wisconsin. Seven of those games saw McGowens score 20 or more points, including a 26-point night in Nebraska's win road win over No. 23 Ohio State.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

