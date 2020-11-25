Husker hoops freshman Andre misses season opener after positive virus test

Nebraska freshman forward Eduardo Andre did not participate in the Huskers' season opener Wednesday against McNeese State after receiving a positive COVID-19 test.

According to a statement from Nebraska, Andre is in isolation.

Andre isn't named specifically in the statement, but he was the only player on Nebraska's roster not present in the Huskers' bench area.

NU coach Fred Hoiberg declined comment on Andre after the game.

According to NU's statement, the player, "is in isolation and following all local and Lancaster County health guidelines."

"We will also conduct all the necessary procedures included in the Big Ten Conference return to play protocols to ensure his health and safety before he returns to team activities."

Like football, Big Ten basketball players must sit out 21 days before they can return to competition if they test positive.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.