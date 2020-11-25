Husker hoops freshman Andre misses season opener after positive virus test

Nebraska announced a men's basketball player tested positive for COVID-19. Eduardo Andre is the lone player that did not appear at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Nebraska freshman forward Eduardo Andre did not participate in the Huskers' season opener Wednesday against McNeese State after receiving a positive COVID-19 test.
According to a statement from Nebraska, Andre is in isolation.
Andre isn't named specifically in the statement, but he was the only player on Nebraska's roster not present in the Huskers' bench area.
NU coach Fred Hoiberg declined comment on Andre after the game.
According to NU's statement, the player, "is in isolation and following all local and Lancaster County health guidelines."
"We will also conduct all the necessary procedures included in the Big Ten Conference return to play protocols to ensure his health and safety before he returns to team activities."
Like football, Big Ten basketball players must sit out 21 days before they can return to competition if they test positive.
The court is ready before the Nebraska men's basketball team hosts McNeese State on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska guard Dalano Banton (45) goes up for the opening tip against McNeese’s Keyshawn Feazell (2) on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska starting lineups are announced on the main video screen before a game against McNeese State on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska players Lat Mayen (11), Dalano Banton (45), Trey McGowens (2), Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) and Teddy Allen (0) watch the starting lineups being announced on the video board before taking on McNeese State on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) shoots a three-pointer over McNeese State’s Carlos Rosario (23) in the first half on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska guard Trey McGowens (2) gets fouled by McNeese State’s A.J. Lawson (12) in the first half on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska guard Teddy Allen (0) goes to the basket against McNeese State's Collin Warren (3) in the first half on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska players stand for the national anthem before the game against McNeese State on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska guard Trey McGowens (2) reacts as he runs into McNeese State’s Ra’Shawn Langston (45) in the first half on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska guard Dalano Banton (45) throws down a second-half dunk against McNeese State on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska takes on McNeese State without fans on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) drives to the basket against McNeese State’s Jeremy Harrell (1) in the second half Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska guard Trey McGowens (2) strips the ball from McNeese State’s Ra’Shawn Langston (45) in the second half Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg directs the Huskers against McNeese State in the second half Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska guard Teddy Allen (right) drives to the basket against McNeese State’s Chris Orlina (24) in the second half Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska guard Dalano Banton (45) gets fouled by McNeese State's Dru Kuxhausen (0) in the second half Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska guard Trey McGowens (2) strips the ball from McNeese State’s Ra’Shawn Langston (45) in the second half Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg (left) directs the Huskers on the court as assistant coach Doc Sadler looks on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
McNeese State’s A.J. Lawson (12) fouls Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) in the second half Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska guard Shamiel Stevenson (4) guards McNeese State’s Collin Warren (3) in the second half Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
