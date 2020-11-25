 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker hoops freshman Andre misses season opener after positive virus test
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Husker hoops freshman Andre misses season opener after positive virus test

{{featured_button_text}}
Eduardo Andre

Nebraska announced a men's basketball player tested positive for COVID-19. Eduardo Andre is the lone player that did not appear at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.

 Scott Bruhn, Nebraska Communications

Nebraska freshman forward Eduardo Andre did not participate in the Huskers' season opener Wednesday against McNeese State after receiving a positive COVID-19 test.

According to a statement from Nebraska, Andre is in isolation.

Andre isn't named specifically in the statement, but he was the only player on Nebraska's roster not present in the Huskers' bench area.

'That's just what this group is made of': New-look Husker run past McNeese State in season opener

NU coach Fred Hoiberg declined comment on Andre after the game.

According to NU's statement, the player, "is in isolation and following all local and Lancaster County health guidelines."

"We will also conduct all the necessary procedures included in the Big Ten Conference return to play protocols to ensure his health and safety before he returns to team activities."

Like football, Big Ten basketball players must sit out 21 days before they can return to competition if they test positive.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hoiberg describes situation around team's schedule and previews team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News