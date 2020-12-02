Husker hoops forward Walker has suspension shortened by NCAA; NU awaits word on Andre's return

Nebraska basketball forward Derrick Walker had his 16-game suspension reduced to 14 games by the NCAA, Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said Wednesday night.

Speaking during his coach's show on the Husker Sports Radio Network, Hoiberg said Walker's suspension was shortened to put it on par with the shortened regular season.

Walker was originally suspended for 16 games by the NCAA for a violation of team and NCAA rules while he was playing for Tennessee in 2018-19. The suspension was for half a season (15.5 games rounded up to 16) based on a "normal" 31-game schedule.

But, because teams can only play a maximum of 27 regular-season games in 2020-21, and many teams will likely play fewer as the coronavirus pandemic throws college basketball scheduling into disarray, there was some hope in the program that Walker could get his suspension reduced.

Those hopes were realized this week. Now, instead of not being able to return until Nebraska's Jan. 24 game at Iowa, Walker can get back on the floor Jan. 16 against Maryland.