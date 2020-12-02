Husker hoops forward Walker has suspension shortened by NCAA; NU awaits word on Andre's return

Nebraska basketball forward Derrick Walker had his 16-game suspension reduced to 14 games by the NCAA, Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said Wednesday night.
Speaking during his coach's show on the Husker Sports Radio Network, Hoiberg said Walker's suspension was shortened to put it on par with the shortened regular season.
Walker was originally suspended for 16 games by the NCAA for a violation of team and NCAA rules while he was playing for Tennessee in 2018-19. The suspension was for half a season (15.5 games rounded up to 16) based on a "normal" 31-game schedule.
But, because teams can only play a maximum of 27 regular-season games in 2020-21, and many teams will likely play fewer as the coronavirus pandemic throws college basketball scheduling into disarray, there was some hope in the program that Walker could get his suspension reduced.
Those hopes were realized this week. Now, instead of not being able to return until Nebraska's Jan. 24 game at Iowa, Walker can get back on the floor Jan. 16 against Maryland.
"Since arriving at Nebraska, Derrick Walker has been phenomenal at owning up to a mistake he made prior to coming here. He was transparent throughout the recruiting process and acknowledged his mistake. In turn, we told him confidently we would support and fight for him," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release announcing Walker's original suspension. "In our opinion, the penalty should accurately reflect half of the abbreviated 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to be 27 games."
Walker, a Kansas City native, played two seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Nebraska prior to last season. He appeared in 30 games as a sophomore for the Volunteers' 2018-19 Sweet 16 team, averaging 5.3 minutes per game and shooting 53% from the floor. As a freshman, Walker averaged 8.8 minutes and 2.2 points per game.
The 6-foot-8, 232-pound forward emerged as a vocal leader on last year’s Nebraska squad, both in practice and from the bench during games. He was expected to bolster a Husker frontcourt this season that was dramatically short on depth in 2019-20.
NU awaiting word on Andre: As for Nebraska's other post presence, Hoiberg said the Huskers are hopeful to "get word in the next week" on when freshman Eduardo Andre can rejoin the team.
Andre has yet to appear on the Nebraska bench as he goes through the Big Ten's COVID-19 protocols.
After Andre was the only Husker not on the bench for NU's season-opening win against McNeese State, Nebraska released a statement that, while not naming the 6-foot-10 freshman, said in part "we had one student-athlete that did not participate today because of a positive test result from the Big Ten Conference's testing protocol."
It is not clear when Andre tested positive. Big Ten basketball players have the same protocols as the league's football players, and must sit out for 21 days after a positive test.
