 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
HUSKER MEN'S HOOPS

Husker hoops forward Trevor Lakes enters transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0
Kennesaw State vs Nebraska, 12.22

Nebraska forward Trevor Lakes entered the transfer portal Monday.

 Journal Star file photo

The first roster move in Nebraska basketball's offseason of change happened Monday.

Forward Trevor Lakes, who spent two injury-plagued seasons in Lincoln after transferring from Division II Indianapolis, entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Journal Star.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Lakes appeared in 21 games for NU over two seasons, averaging 2.7 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.

Lakes also dealt with a balky shoulder in both of his seasons. He underwent major shoulder surgery after the end of the 2020-21 season and grinded through a months-long rehab to get ready for 2021-22.

But his senior season ended in January when he reaggravated the shoulder injury. He appeared in just seven games this season, with his last game action coming Jan. 8 at Rutgers when he played a season-high 17 minutes.

Lakes will be a graduate transfer, but will also need a medical redshirt in order to get another year of eligibility.

People are also reading…

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady has un-retired from football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News