Husker hoops forward Trevor Lakes enters transfer portal

The first roster move in Nebraska basketball's offseason of change happened Monday.

Forward Trevor Lakes, who spent two injury-plagued seasons in Lincoln after transferring from Division II Indianapolis, entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Journal Star.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Lakes appeared in 21 games for NU over two seasons, averaging 2.7 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.

Lakes also dealt with a balky shoulder in both of his seasons. He underwent major shoulder surgery after the end of the 2020-21 season and grinded through a months-long rehab to get ready for 2021-22.

But his senior season ended in January when he reaggravated the shoulder injury. He appeared in just seven games this season, with his last game action coming Jan. 8 at Rutgers when he played a season-high 17 minutes.

Lakes will be a graduate transfer, but will also need a medical redshirt in order to get another year of eligibility.

