Husker hoops forward Ouedraogo to enter transfer portal

The Nebraska men's basketball team is losing its French connection.

Sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo is entering the transfer portal, a source told the Journal Star, after spending two seasons in Lincoln.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pounder saw his playing time decrease as the 2020-21 season went on, first when transfer forward Derrick Walker became eligible, and then with the emergence of 6-11 freshman Eduardo Andre.

Ouedraogo averaged 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season. He didn't play in four of Nebraska's final five games, and played double-digit minutes in a game just once over the final month of the season.

Ouedraogo arrived in Lincoln as a 17-year-old freshman from Bordeaux, France, and was immediately thrown into the fire as Nebraska's starting center in 2019-20.

He performed admirably in that role, averaging 5.7 points and a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game to rank third among Big Ten freshmen in rebounding while going up against some of the best big men in the country on a nightly basis.

He set or tied three Nebraska freshman records: single-season rebounds, double-doubles and single-game rebounds. He had an astounding 19 rebounds in Nebraska's regular-season finale against Northwestern.