Husker hoops forward Ouedraogo enters transfer portal; 'saddened' by close of his Husker chapter

He set or tied three Nebraska freshman records: single-season rebounds, double-doubles and single-game rebounds. He had an astounding 19 rebounds in Nebraska's regular-season finale against Northwestern.

Ouedraogo often received praise from NU's coaching staff for his defensive prowess and physicality in the paint. But he also struggled offensively, especially when it came to finishing around the basket and at the free-throw line.

While back home in France during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ouedraogo shed 15 pounds in order to become more explosive. He was one of two scholarship players, along with Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who returned for NU in 2020-21 after seeing playing time the previous season.

However, the experience didn't lead to improved production. He finished this season shooting 42% from the field and 39% at the line. As a freshman he shot 41% from the field and 48% at the line.

For comparison, Andre finished the season at 65% from the field, although on about half the attempts, and 45% at the line. Walker became a critical piece of NU's rotation, averaging 5.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 60% from the floor and 45% at the line. Over NU's last five games, Walker averaged 8.4 points and 6.0 rebounds.