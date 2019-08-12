The Nebraska men's basketball team wrapped up its Italy trip with an 84-62 win over Italian Select Monday in Como, Italy.
The group spent the weekend sightseeing in Como after playing three games in four days to start the trip. NU is scheduled to arrive back in Lincoln Tuesday.
Then, it's into offseason workouts before official practices begin this fall.
Opening Night for Husker Hoops is scheduled for Sept. 27. Nebraska has an exhibition game against Doane Oct. 30, with the regular-season opener against UC Riverside set for Nov. 5.
