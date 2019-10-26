With the full caveat that it was a preseason scrimmage, the Nebraska basketball team's first real test of the season ended with an 89-75 loss at Wichita State on Saturday afternoon.
Wichita State, which returns much of its lineup from last season's team that won 14 of its final 18 games and reached the NIT semifinals, hit nine three-pointers and outrebounded NU 51-36.
That rebounding number included 17 offensive boards, 12 in the second half.
"We have to be able to find a way to battle on the glass," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "That was the one thing we talked about going into the season, was for us to have a chance to win (we had) to compete on the glass. We gave up 17 offensive rebounds, and that is too many."
Cam Mack led the Huskers with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Matej Kavas went 5-for-8 from three-point range and finished with 15 points, while Jervay Green had 14.
Trey Wade led Wichita State with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Four Shockers reached double figures.
"It was a great opportunity for us to play a big, strong, physical team," Hoiberg said. "I thought we had some good moments, and also had some things we can certainly learn from today."
NU treated the scrimmage like a true road game, busing to Wichita on Friday night. After working through various situational drills to open the workout, the teams played a 40-minute scrimmage.
Wichita State led from the start, building a double-digit lead in the scrimmage's first seven minutes, before NU found its footing. The Huskers trailed 45-35 at halftime.
Nebraska will host Doane on Wednesday night in an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip is set for 7 p.m.
"There are a lot of things we will look at and get back to work Monday to get better in those areas," Hoiberg said.