Husker hoops expected to play Creighton; schedule likely out Wednesday

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday night he expects the Huskers to play Creighton this season.

Nebraska's schedule is yet to be released, but Hoiberg said NU and Creighton have been "working towards" playing.

"I'm fairly confident we will play that game," Hoiberg said on the Husker Sports Radio Network.

As for when Nebraska will play that game and the others on its nonconference slate, the word should be coming soon.

Hoiberg said he was confident the Huskers' nonconference schedule would be released Wednesday, and the Big Ten schedule would be out shortly after that. That followed NU athletic director Bill Moos saying earlier Tuesday he expected the Big Ten schedule to be out Tuesday night or Wednesday.

So it appears, one week before the season starts, Nebraska will have an official, publicly available schedule.

Hoiberg also said he believes Nebraska's games during next week's Golden Window Classic at Pinnacle Bank Arena would be televised.

Hoiberg said he thought Nebraska would play "early that first day, hopefully on one of the networks," but tip times had yet to be determined.