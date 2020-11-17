Husker hoops expected to play Creighton; schedule likely out Wednesday

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday night he expects the Huskers to play Creighton this season.
Nebraska's schedule is yet to be released, but Hoiberg said NU and Creighton have been "working towards" playing.
"I'm fairly confident we will play that game," Hoiberg said on the Husker Sports Radio Network.
As for when Nebraska will play that game and the others on its nonconference slate, the word should be coming soon.
Hoiberg said he was confident the Huskers' nonconference schedule would be released Wednesday, and the Big Ten schedule would be out shortly after that. That followed NU athletic director Bill Moos saying earlier Tuesday he expected the Big Ten schedule to be out Tuesday night or Wednesday.
So it appears, one week before the season starts, Nebraska will have an official, publicly available schedule.
Hoiberg also said he believes Nebraska's games during next week's Golden Window Classic at Pinnacle Bank Arena would be televised.
Hoiberg said he thought Nebraska would play "early that first day, hopefully on one of the networks," but tip times had yet to be determined.
Earlier Tuesday, Nebraska was picked 13th in the annual unofficial poll of the Big Ten's media members.
The Huskers received 54 points and were picked to finish ahead of Northwestern. None of the 28 writers in the poll had NU higher than 12th.
Nebraska went 7-25 last season, including 2-18 in the league. The Huskers return only two players who saw significant playing time.
Illinois topped the poll, receiving 16 of a possible 28 first-place votes. Iowa was second, Wisconsin took third and Michigan State fourth.
Iowa's Luka Garza received 24 of 28 votes as the league's preseason player of the year, with Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu getting the other four votes. The Illini's Adam Miller was chosen as the league's preseason freshman of the year.
Garza and Dosunmu were both unanimous choices for the preseason all-conference team. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers and Michigan's Franz Wagner were also chosen for the first team.
Because the Big Ten does not organize its own poll, Adam Jardy of the Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch and Brendan Quinn of The Athletic put together a poll featuring two media members who cover each of the league's 14 teams.
Teams are given 14 points for a first-place vote, 13 for second place, and so on. Writers are also asked to pick a five-person all-Big Ten team, a preseason player of the year and a preseason freshman of the year.
Meet NU men's basketball team
