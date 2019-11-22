{{featured_button_text}}
Southern at Nebraska men, 11.22

Nebraska’s Jervay Green (left) and Dachon Burke (right) attempt to block a shot from Southern's Micah Bradford on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

A win is a win.

Nebraska rallied from an eight-point, second-half deficit to force overtime, then put on a show in the extra period to beat Southern 93-86 on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska shot 57% from the field, hit 12-of-21 three-pointers and still nearly lost because the Huskers went 19-of-37 at the free-throw line and were out-rebounded 54-28.

Southern held an unthinkable 25-4 advantage on the offensive glass and got 31 points from Micah Bradford, but missed two shots in the final seconds that would have won the game.

Jervay Green scored 22 points and added six assists to pace NU (2-2). Cam Mack added 16 points while Yvan Ouedraogo scored six of his 11 points in overtime.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage.

