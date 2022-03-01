Husker hoops does it again, knocking off No. 23 Ohio State on the road

Just like the first time they met, the Nebraska men's basketball team led Ohio State by five points with 36 seconds left Tuesday night.
But this is a different batch of Huskers than the one that lost that lead back in January.
Bryce McGowens scored 26 points, Alonzo Verge had a double-double, and the Huskers snapped a 24-game losing streak against ranked opponents with a 78-70 win over No. 23 Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus.
Nebraska's last win over a ranked foe came in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament, when it defeated No. 21 Maryland. The Huskers' last road win over a ranked opponent came in January 2019, when they knocked off Indiana.
NU led for the game's final 25 minutes while winning a road game for the second time in three days. The Huskers had exactly one road win in their previous 31 tries before this week.
A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.