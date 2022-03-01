Husker hoops does it again, knocking off No. 23 Ohio State on the road

Just like the first time they met, the Nebraska men's basketball team led Ohio State by five points with 36 seconds left Tuesday night.

But this is a different batch of Huskers than the one that lost that lead back in January.

Bryce McGowens scored 26 points, Alonzo Verge had a double-double, and the Huskers snapped a 24-game losing streak against ranked opponents with a 78-70 win over No. 23 Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus.

Nebraska's last win over a ranked foe came in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament, when it defeated No. 21 Maryland. The Huskers' last road win over a ranked opponent came in January 2019, when they knocked off Indiana.

NU led for the game's final 25 minutes while winning a road game for the second time in three days. The Huskers had exactly one road win in their previous 31 tries before this week.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.