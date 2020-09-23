Husker hoops discussing possible bubble-style tournament in Lincoln

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While a college basketball season of some type is on the horizon, it's not clear yet just what that season would look like for Nebraska.

After a CBS Sports report surfaced Wednesday that the Nebraska men’s basketball team was pulling out of the Myrtle Beach Invitational and would instead host its own bubble-style event in Lincoln, the Journal Star has learned that much would have to happen before such an event became official.

A multiple-team event in Lincoln has been discussed, the Journal Star learned, but those discussions are still in the very early stages.

In a Wednesday afternoon statement, the Huskers confirmed they would not play in the Myrtle Beach event.

"We can confirm the report that Nebraska will not participate in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Invitational. We will work within the framework provided by the Big Ten Conference to build our 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule, including any potential non-conference games," the statement read.

The NCAA Division I Council voted last week to move the start of the college basketball season to Nov. 25, a little more than two weeks after the originally scheduled start to the season, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.