Husker hoops discussing possible bubble-style tournament in Lincoln

While a college basketball season of some type is on the horizon, it's not clear yet just what that season would look like for Nebraska.
After a CBS Sports report surfaced Wednesday that the Nebraska men’s basketball team was pulling out of the Myrtle Beach Invitational and would instead host its own bubble-style event in Lincoln, the Journal Star has learned that much would have to happen before such an event became official.
A multiple-team event in Lincoln has been discussed, the Journal Star learned, but those discussions are still in the very early stages.
In a Wednesday afternoon statement, the Huskers confirmed they would not play in the Myrtle Beach event.
"We can confirm the report that Nebraska will not participate in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Invitational. We will work within the framework provided by the Big Ten Conference to build our 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule, including any potential non-conference games," the statement read.
The NCAA Division I Council voted last week to move the start of the college basketball season to Nov. 25, a little more than two weeks after the originally scheduled start to the season, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moving the start of the season to that date would allow teams to host games on campuses where the vast majority of the student body had gone home for winter break.
The revamped schedule would allow teams to play a maximum of 27 regular-season games, down from the normal 31. Teams would also have to play a minimum of 13 games to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.
Teams could play up to 24 regular-season games and one multiple-team event (MTE) that includes up to three games; 25 games with a two-game MTE; or 25 games with no MTE.
The Myrtle Beach Invitational would have given Nebraska three nonconference games. It was originally scheduled for Nov. 19-22.
Reports have also surfaced that the ACC/Big Ten Challenge will be played this season, which would account for another nonconference game.
The Big Ten went to a 20-game conference schedule beginning with the 2018-19 season. It is unclear whether the league would stick with that format this season.
