Early struggles too much to overcome as Husker hoops falls to 0-5 in road games

Ohio State fell behind 4-0 and missed nine of its first 12 shots before going on its extended run, which at one point featured 11 made shots in 13 attempts. Six Buckeyes scored in double figures, and six of the seven OSU players who scored shot better than 50 percent from the floor.

CJ Walker led Ohio State with 18 points. Kaleb Wesson finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

"For us, we wanted to come out, obviously, with the urgency to get off to a great start, and we didn't do that again," said Hoiberg, who watched his team miss 10 first-half layups.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 15 points on a career-high five three-pointers for Nebraska, all coming in the second half. The junior also had a team-best six rebounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cam Mack and Yvan Ouedraogo each scored 10 points for Nebraska, which scored 43 points and shot 55 percent in the second half against the Big Ten's best scoring and field goal percentage defense.

Ohio State was allowing 59 points per game coming in, and NU's 68 points were the most the Buckeyes have allowed since Dec. 15.

Mack also had six assists to push his season total to 114 through 17 games. That total is two more than Glynn Watson's team-leading 112 assists in 36 games last season.