Husker hoops could be without Burke, Cheatham, on road at No. 9 Maryland
Husker hoops could be without Burke, Cheatham, on road at No. 9 Maryland

Michigan vs. Nebraska, 1.28

Nebraska guard Haanif Cheatham (22) drives to the basket against Michigan’s Eli Brooks in the second half Jan. 28 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Cheatham (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game at Maryland. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Mired in an eight-game losing streak, the Nebraska men's basketball team could be down two key players when it takes on No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday night.

Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said on Monday that starters Haanif Cheatham and Dachon Burke are both questionable for Tuesday's game against the Terrapins.

Cheatham hasn't done any live work since he left the Iowa game with a bruised calf. The senior guard was helped off the court with about 10 minutes to play.

Hoiberg said Cheatham did some jogging Monday morning, and the Florida native was shooting free throws as NU wrapped up practice. He will make the trip with the team and have a full day of treatment Tuesday in an effort to get on the floor.

It wasn't clear if Burke would even be on the plane after Hoiberg revealed the junior was home with the flu.

Burke was visiting a doctor during Nebraska's practice, Hoiberg said.

If neither player is able to go, Nebraska would be down two starters who combine to average more than 23 points per game.

"If that happens, next man up mentality, go out and hopefully take advantage of the minutes," Hoiberg said.

Burke and Cheatham, along with freshman Yvan Ouedraogo, are the only Huskers to start all 23 games this season.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

