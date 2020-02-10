Husker hoops could be without Burke, Cheatham, on road at No. 9 Maryland

Mired in an eight-game losing streak, the Nebraska men's basketball team could be down two key players when it takes on No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday night.

Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said on Monday that starters Haanif Cheatham and Dachon Burke are both questionable for Tuesday's game against the Terrapins.

Cheatham hasn't done any live work since he left the Iowa game with a bruised calf. The senior guard was helped off the court with about 10 minutes to play.

Hoiberg said Cheatham did some jogging Monday morning, and the Florida native was shooting free throws as NU wrapped up practice. He will make the trip with the team and have a full day of treatment Tuesday in an effort to get on the floor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn't clear if Burke would even be on the plane after Hoiberg revealed the junior was home with the flu.

Burke was visiting a doctor during Nebraska's practice, Hoiberg said.

If neither player is able to go, Nebraska would be down two starters who combine to average more than 23 points per game.

"If that happens, next man up mentality, go out and hopefully take advantage of the minutes," Hoiberg said.