Husker hoops commit Blaise Keita erupts for career-high 27 points in national juco title win

Nebraska basketball commit Blaise Keita turned in a career performance to lead Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College to a national title Saturday.

Keita scored 27 points, including seven of his team's first 11, as the Red Ravens defeated Cowley County (Kansas) CC 108-99 in the NJCAA final in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The 6-foot-10 Keita, a Class of 2022 forward, connected on 13 of 16 attempts and added nine rebounds. He had 15 points and four dunks in the first half.

Keita fouled out with 2:57 left in regulation, as Cowley nearly dug out of a second-half deficit that swelled to as many as 24 points.

Keita committed to the Huskers in February as Power Five schools such as Baylor, Minnesota, Arizona State and Oklahoma State showed interest in the Mali native.

He will have three years of eligibility with the Huskers.

