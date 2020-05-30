Husker hoops coach Hoiberg, former player and exec with Timberwolves, releases statement on Floyd death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg joined a number of college basketball coaches Saturday in releasing a statement on the death of George Floyd.

Floyd's death at the hand of a police officer in Minneapolis earlier this week has sparked protests there and across the country.

Hoiberg has watched from afar as the city in which he played in the NBA for two seasons before working four years in the Minnesota Timberwolves' front office became an epicenter of protests.

"Minneapolis has a special place in my heart. To see what has developed is heartbreaking," Hoiberg's statement read. "It's unfortunate that it takes tragic and unavoidable events to remind us that hate never wins."

Hoiberg continued.

"We can all hope for positive outcomes, but regardless, lives have been senselessly lost and forever changed," Hoiberg wrote. "I pray that this beautiful city can rise above the hate and serve as a national role model for making positive, meaningful change in this country."

With Nebraska's basketball players scheduled to begin returning to Lincoln in the coming days, Hoiberg said the team will gather for a meeting before beginning voluntary workouts.