Husker hoops coach Hoiberg, former player and exec with Timberwolves, releases statement on Floyd death

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg joined a number of college basketball coaches Saturday in releasing a statement on the death of George Floyd.
Floyd's death at the hand of a police officer in Minneapolis earlier this week has sparked protests there and across the country.
Hoiberg has watched from afar as the city in which he played in the NBA for two seasons before working four years in the Minnesota Timberwolves' front office became an epicenter of protests.
May 30, 2020
"Minneapolis has a special place in my heart. To see what has developed is heartbreaking," Hoiberg's statement read. "It's unfortunate that it takes tragic and unavoidable events to remind us that hate never wins."
Hoiberg continued.
"We can all hope for positive outcomes, but regardless, lives have been senselessly lost and forever changed," Hoiberg wrote. "I pray that this beautiful city can rise above the hate and serve as a national role model for making positive, meaningful change in this country."
With Nebraska's basketball players scheduled to begin returning to Lincoln in the coming days, Hoiberg said the team will gather for a meeting before beginning voluntary workouts.
"As the head coach of incredible young black men, I know I have a job to do to help them grow on and off the court," Hoiberg wrote. "I have told them … I will have a team meeting that will allow all of us to come together to find ways to make positive change.
"We all have a role in this and for me I plan to do whatever I possibly can to protect and support my players through these tragic and sad times."
Hoiberg spent the past two seasons of his NBA career, 2003-04 and 2004-05, with Minnesota. He led the NBA in three-point shooting during his final season, hitting more than 48% of his attempts from beyond the arc.
A heart issue forced Hoiberg to retire after that season, when he then took a role in Minnesota's front office, working as an assistant general manager before eventually rising to the role of vice president of basketball operations.
